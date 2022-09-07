Natasha Thahane shared some sad news about her grandparent Eileen Morakane Thahane on social media

South African actress Natasha Thahane's touching post about the death of her beloved grandmother moved netizens

Natasha Thahane's fans expressed their condolences over losing her granny Eileen Morakane Thahane as many comforted the TV star

Natasha Thahane opened up about her grandmother Eileen Morakane Thahane's death. Natasha Thahane turned to her supporters to share the heavy news.

Natasha Thahane let her friends know that her grandmother passed away and shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her. Image: Instagram/@natasha_thahane

Natasha Thahane's moving post about her grandmother's passing touched netizens. The Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane was flooded with comments from supportive followers as she dealt with losing her grandma.

Natasha Thahane shows special moments with late grandmother

Natasha took to her Instagram to let her fans know that her grandma Eileen died. She wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace my darling.You will always be loved Gogo. Lala uphumle."

According to Opera News, Eileen was in her 90s when she passed. Natasha looked back on her grandmother's life as she shared a video compilation of all the moments when she looked happy. In the clip, Natasha's beloved grandmother can be seen dancing and attending family events.

Natasha's followers expressed condolences that she lost her grandmother. Many shared words of comfort that Eileen lived a full long life.

@nizzy99_the_great commented:

"Growing up to that age it’s grace. RIP."

@tsile01_xo commented:

"Ncaaaw May Her beautiful soul Rest In Peace. I remember seeing her on Mother’s Day at Life Grand, she was having the time of her life, busy dancing and singing along to the live band."

@cheryl_112 commented:

I love how love your Gogo. How God has blessed you to live and enjoy life condolences to you and your family."

@callherpale commented:

"She got to meet your baby she was tired she's with God now."

@cherrysams1 commented:

"And God satisfied her with Long life n now she’s resting..RIP gogo."

