House of Zwide actress Winnie Ntshaba turned 47 on Thursday and took to her timeline to celebrate her birthday

The former Generations star shared a stunning snap of herself and her fans were surprised that she's over 40 years old

The star's fans took to Twitter to share that they thought the actress was in her 30s while some shared that she'll always be Khethiwe to them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Winnie Ntshaba is ageing like a fine wine. The House of Zwide star celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday, 1 September.

'House of Zwide' star Winnie Ntshaba has turned 47. Image: @winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

The former Generations actress' fans couldn't believe that their fave is over 40 years of age. Many shared that they thoughts she was in her 30s after she posted stunning snaps of herself celebrating her special day.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also took to Twitter and re-posted the stunning pic Winnie shared with her Instagram followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TV lovers took to Musa's comment section and wished the star a happy birthday, Many hilariously shared that Winnie will always be Khethiwe to them. She portrayed the character of Khethiwe in Generations when she made her TV debut a few yeas ago.

@emteerecords asked:

"Khethiwe!?"

@OslinaM commented:

"She's aging like a fine wine."

@Lwazi_ZA_ said:

"All I'm saying is she can get it no matter the age."

Zwakeleg1 wrote:

"I thought she was still in her late 30's."

@Emmy_Jiyane commented:

"She looks so young I wouldn't have guessed she's 47, wowwww."

@TshegoSphokazi_ wrote:

"This one will always be Khethiwe wa Khaphela Mapholoba to me."

@Stylecandii added:

"Ooooh hini. Happy birthday to uKhethiwe ka Bhut' Tau."

K.O announces official release date for Skhanda Republic 3

In other music news, Briefly News reported that K.O announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote that the album will drop on 16 September.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News