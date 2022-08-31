K.O has taken to his timeline to announce that his upcoming album Skhanda Republic 3 will drop in mid-September

The Caracara hitmaker recently dropped the lead single to the album titled Sete and it hit 1 million views in just 10 days

The rapper's followers took to his comment section to share that they can't wait to bop to new music from their fave

K.O has announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

K.O has announced the official release date for ‘Skhanda Republic 3’. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote:

"K.O - SKHANDA REPUBLIC 3. 16/09/2022."

The Caracara hitmaker's stans took to his comment section to share that they're looking forward to listening to their fave's new music.

@k1Jaxe commented:

"A classic is about to drop, we bout to have a party."

@ncubesceloz said:

"Certainly looking forward to this offering I know you never miss bro Congrats on forever stamping your authority in the game."

@KweenBarbie_SA wrote:

"Finally. The Hip Hop Lord dropping the Bible. Can't wait."

@Minzos_ added:

"Do we have Nandi Madida on the album Skhandisa?"

