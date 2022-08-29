Rapper K.O took to social media to let loyal fans know that one of his latest songs, Sete is a definite hit

K.O collaborated with Young Stunna and Blxckie to create the undeniable bop that was an instant favourite among hip-hop heads

K.O's fans swamped the musician's comments with congratulations and praise for giving them Sete

K.O's time in the studio is paying off. K.O worked with Young Stunna and Blxckie to release Sete, a song that was well received.

K.O shared how his song hit one million views in a few days, and he promised fans a music video soon. Image: Instagram /@mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O took to social media to celebrate his success with Sete less than two weeks after its release. K.O's fans were just as gassed by the wind as they explained why they think the song is doing so well.

K.O's Sete making major waves

K.O shared a screenshot of his song hitting one million views after only 10 days. K.O promised his fans that they were working on a music video with Young Stunna and Blxckie.

Fans are thoroughly impressed with the song as many have started referring to it as a certified summer hit. Many listeners expressed that they have been playing Sete nonstop.

@Nomafuu_ commented:

"On repeat this morning, what a tune!"

@ForchLesa commented:

"Heard this song for the first time this past weekend and wow, what a banger. It sounds like summer."

@Mludah8 commented:

"Numbers don't lie..."

@100_kMokone commented:

"Nice! SA hip hop moving numbers again!"

"Hiphop is back": KO's reply to Big Zulu's diss track has fans in heated debate

Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu has brought some excitement into the hip-hop scene once again. K.O was busy in the studio creating Omega Freestyle, much to fans' delight.

K.O supporters were happy that their fave still has the it-factor. Some just thought that K.O could have done more on the song replying to Big Zulu.

K.O has been the latest rapper to respond to Big Zulu's diss track directly. Fans were satisfied that K.O replied to what Big Zulu had to say in his latest song.

Source: Briefly News