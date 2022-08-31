K.O has taken to social media to celebrate his new single Sete featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna going gold

The award-winning rapper shared that he's over the moon after the single became the fastest gold single in Mzansi's streaming history

Hip-hop heads took to his timeline and congratulated him and his collaborators for dropping a banger after the single surpassed a million streams in record time

K.O has taken to his timeline to celebrate Sete going gold. The rapper took to social media to announce that his new single is breaking records.

K.O celebrated after ‘Sete’ went gold in record time. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

The Caracara hitmaker dropped the song a few weeks back bit it has been viewed over 1 million times on YouTube. The excited star thanked the artist who contributed in the making of the single after it clocked another major milestone.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Cash Time let Mzansi know that they're over the moon after the single made history. K.O captioned his post:

"Kuthi angindize (I feel like flying) #SETE making history! Fastest Gold single in SA streaming history! What a time!!! Video soon!Congrats to @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @blxckie___ and all the beautiful contributors to this song!!! @mariechanl @Calliemajik @tsholo @Manu_WorldStar, Surprise & Glo."

Music lovers took to K.O's comment section to applaud him and his collaborators for dropping a banger.

@Slug_rsa_ commented:

"Out of those 2 million streams mina I streamed it 20 thousand times. Congratulations Skhanda God????....a big shoutout to y'all for making a banger."

@Alitunachi wrote:

"I play it from Jozi to MP on repeat."

@SonwaboGayi said:

"Congrats @MrCashtime you guys really did things on this one. To think that when hearing it fir the first time I didn't really like it."

@konvkt_tah commented:

"You deserve everything that's coming your way. You're exactly who you think you are. Danko!!! Keep it up!"

@Owaselangenii added:

"You set the trend with Caracara and changed SA Hip Hop, now, 8 years later you're setting another trend when some called you old and washed up. Definitely a legend and 1 of the all time greats...big ups to @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA as well, massive impact...@blxckie___ as well."

K.O announces official released date for upcoming album

In other news, Briefly News reported that K.O has announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent his hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote:

"K.O - SKHANDA REPUBLIC 3. 16/09/2022."

The Caracara hitmaker's stans took to his comment section to share that they're looking forward to listening to their fave's new music.

