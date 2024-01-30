A young woman from Johannesburg took to social media to share about the person who inspired her to be a doctor

In the post, Caroline Lethabo opened up about how it was her late father who convinced her to study medicine

Her TikTok post touched many Mzansi netizens who offered encouraging and supportive words

A daughter honoured her late father who believed in her medicine career. Image: @carolinelethabo

A Johannesburg woman tugged at Mzansi's hearts when she acknowledged her late father for encouraging her to pursue and study medicine.

Doctor pays tribute to father

A TikTok video shared by Caroline Lethabo shows her seated in her office in her work uniform and stethoscope.

In her post, Caroline shares that her late father was the one who applied for medicine for her and convinced her to study the profession.

The sad part of it all, however, was that her father passed away as her patient three months after she completed her studies.

Mzansi reacts with heartwarming comments

The video sparked an outpour of comforting messages and well wishes for Caroline. Many also expressed that her father was proud and watching over her.

Bhekisisa replied:

"At least he did witness your graduation."

sakhie commented:

"What a beautiful story to tell, it feels like Deja Vu though. My wife's dad applied for her to study medicine, fortunately, he is still alive ."

Slow motion commented:

"He's happy and proud❤️❤️❤️."

Tens responded:

"Are you guys allowed to have family members as patients?"

UnclePk1976 replied:

"He turned you into a full package. We are blessed by his decision and your efforts."

Nomad wrote:

"He is proud of you wherever he is. Eish now I have to deal with your difficult uncles for lobola negotiations ."

Richard commented:

"Congratulations ❤️and may the old man soul continue to rest in peace but continuously guide you through ❤️."

