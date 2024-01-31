Global site navigation

From Nightlife Revelry to Spiritual Transformation: Woman Details Journey to Christ in TikTok Video
People

From Nightlife Revelry to Spiritual Transformation: Woman Details Journey to Christ in TikTok Video

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A stunner took to TikTok to celebrate herself for abandoning the nightlife and pursuing her identity in the Lord
  • In the video, the lady showcased her past life at the groove and later unveiled her present life
  • The born-again Christian inspired many people with her clip, while others shared their experiences of leaving the groove lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A woman had tounges waging after she revealed that she had changed her life around to pursue a healthy lifestyle in Christ.

A woman showcased her past lifestyle and her present in a TikTok video.
A young woman took to TikTok, revealing she left the life of groove to pursue her relationship with Christ. Image:@leigh_xaba
Source: TikTok

Lady abandons nightlife

In a TikTok video shared by @leigh_xaba, the young woman lives it up as she parties in the nightclub. As the clip continues, the stunner stands with a glass of champagne in her hand. She's dressed in black as she dances to the rhythm of the beat and as the video progresses, the lady shows how the bartender served her drinks.

Read also

Heartwarming bond: Teacher's TikTok video goes viral as she braids student's hair

In the next scene of her video clip, she unveiled how she left the groove lifestyle for Christianity. She said she feels "safe" living a holy life.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Taking to the video platform, she captioned her post saying:

"God pulled through for me."

Watch the video below:

Online users praise woman for her bold move

Netizens were impressed with her testimony as they flooded her comment section, congratulating her on her bravery, while others shared their experiences of abandoning the nightlife.

Kween Nonz said:

"The anxiety and guilt that comes with a hangover is not worth it."

Nandi_Shamain wrote:

"The girl I'm trying to become."

Avhu. f was impressed with the young lady's decision, adding:

"Love how we as youth are finding our way back to God."

Sibonga|Your Gut-health bestie commended:

"Congratulations. It’s very safe in here."

Read also

Young woman credits success to advice from her parents in TikTok video

MatimuDee shared her nightlife experience, saying:

"The things I felt when I was at groove..."

Sphesihle Mbatha simply said:

"Glory to Jesus."

Woman has 'biblical' response to bae breaking up via text

Briefly New previously reported on one lady's biblical response to her bae attempting to break up with her via text left many SA netizens howling with laughter.

A screenshot of a chat between the dumper and the dumpee was posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux. The dumper, believed to be a man, greets the woman and explains that he doesn't think they can continue their relationship anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel