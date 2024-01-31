A stunner took to TikTok to celebrate herself for abandoning the nightlife and pursuing her identity in the Lord

In the video, the lady showcased her past life at the groove and later unveiled her present life

The born-again Christian inspired many people with her clip, while others shared their experiences of leaving the groove lifestyle

A woman had tounges waging after she revealed that she had changed her life around to pursue a healthy lifestyle in Christ.

Lady abandons nightlife

In a TikTok video shared by @leigh_xaba, the young woman lives it up as she parties in the nightclub. As the clip continues, the stunner stands with a glass of champagne in her hand. She's dressed in black as she dances to the rhythm of the beat and as the video progresses, the lady shows how the bartender served her drinks.

In the next scene of her video clip, she unveiled how she left the groove lifestyle for Christianity. She said she feels "safe" living a holy life.

Taking to the video platform, she captioned her post saying:

"God pulled through for me."

Watch the video below:

Online users praise woman for her bold move

Netizens were impressed with her testimony as they flooded her comment section, congratulating her on her bravery, while others shared their experiences of abandoning the nightlife.

Kween Nonz said:

"The anxiety and guilt that comes with a hangover is not worth it."

Nandi_Shamain wrote:

"The girl I'm trying to become."

Avhu. f was impressed with the young lady's decision, adding:

"Love how we as youth are finding our way back to God."

Sibonga|Your Gut-health bestie commended:

"Congratulations. It’s very safe in here."

MatimuDee shared her nightlife experience, saying:

"The things I felt when I was at groove..."

Sphesihle Mbatha simply said:

"Glory to Jesus."

