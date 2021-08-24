The South African Police Service has chosen Sergeant Minah Thinane to honour in celebration of Women's Month

She has been a member of the Tshwane Tactical Response Team for 14 years and is an inspiration

Thinane is particularly happy when she hears the criminals that she helped arrest are convicted and sentenced to prison

The South African Police Service has continued to honour its female officers who stand out to celebrate Women's Month.

Today, the SAPS have honoured Sergeant Minah Thinane, a veteran of 14 years. She has made a massive contribution to the Tshwane Tactical Response Team (TRT).

Sergeant Minah Thinane is a proud member of the Tshwane Tactical Response Team (TRT) and has been celebrated by the SAPS in honour of Women's Month. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post by the SAPS said the following:

"As a member of the TRT Unit, the member responds to medium to high risk operations which include Cash-In-Transit (CIT) heists, armed robberies as well as the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.

As a member of the TRT unit, Sergeant Thinane also tracks, locates and facilitates the apprehension of perpetrators of crime, especially those involved in serious and violent crimes, such as the killing of police officials.

To cope in such an environment, Sergeant Thinane says you need to be a team player and possess great communication skills."

Sergeant Thinane enjoys her job, particularly when she hears that criminals that she helped arrest are convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Social media users react to this amazing woman

Lizelle Heuer:

"Thank you for your invaluable service, brave lady! May God protect you wherever you may go!"

Kabelo Lore:

"Congratulations to sergeant Thinane on the good job that she does on daily basis but she looks so scary& unapproachable."

Gregory Mariemuthoo:

"We salute you and Thank you for your sacrifice and service to the country and for upholding the integrity of the organisation."

Kgole Madimetja:

"I salute every role which plays by all women around the world. Without them we would be here... Thanks."

