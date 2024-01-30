A TikTok user celebrated her mom and dad for the guidance she received

The stunner's revelation touched many online users; she also advised them to listen and seek advice from their parents

People were inspired by her story as they flooded the comment section, praising her for not disobeying her elders

A woman took to social media to appreciate her parents, who told her to stay away from boys, which yielded excellent results.

A South African woman shows gratitude to her parents in a TikTok video. image: @kennathuli

Young lady is grateful for her parent's device

Many ladies have been told by their parents to avoid boys as they only bring trouble. In a TikTok video shared by @kennathuli, the young woman was seen sitting in what appears to be a bedroom, singing cheerfully as she expressed her gratitude to her parents.

Taking to the video platform, @kennathuli captioned her post saying:

"To my parents who told me to stay away from boys and finish school. Now I am 21 year old with a qualification and no child."

She also called upon every child to be a good kid to their parents and take on the advice that they share with them.

"It rewards being a good child to good parents. Highly recommend!"

The video has gathered over 251.4 K viewers and thousands of likes and comments, leaving many inspired and touched by her revelation.

SA reacts to the lady's video

She moved people with her revelation while others shared their experiences, saying:

Sikelelwaroloti14 said:

"For us who have both."

Honey advises her, saying:

"Don't stay away too long. I'm turning 30 in June. no kid, no promising relationship. regrets."

Goddess_Mante bosted about herself, saying

"I’m turning 23 with a degree and no child and looking to enrol for postgrad."

Noxolo Mbusooh Nteng added:

"Yes! Had my baby in my post-grad year and permanent employment ngina24 no regrets."

Mangwanenosy complimented her, saying:

"Also thank yourself for being a good listener."

Teboho commended:

"Turning 25 and studying for the 2nd time it's my 3rd year this yeaR. No child , in a Godly blessed relationship."

