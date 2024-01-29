A woman took the time to show appreciation for her stepfather, who sacrificed a lot for her

In the video she shared on TikTok, the lady said her stepdad would rather walk to town every day so she could have pocket money

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their stepdad's experiences

A woman appreciated her stepfather, who chose to walk to town every day for her to have pocket money. Images: @seabekay

Navigating relationships after having a child can indeed be complex. Finding a partner who accepts and embraces your child can be a blessing, as it creates a supportive and loving environment for everyone involved.

@seabekay is proof of the above. The young woman took to her TikTok account and thanked her stepfather, who sacrificed a lot for her. She joined the trend of people thanking those dearest to them for the things they sacrificed for them.

In the video, she said her stepdad would rather walk to town every day so she could have pocket money - truly touching.

"To my stepdad who'd rather walk to town everyday so that I can have pocket money."

Stepdad made sacrifices for daughter

Watch the beautiful TikTok video below:

TikTokkers share their stepdad stories

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users sharing their heartfelt experiences with their stepfather.

@Dr Mo Letsoalo | Scientist shared:

"My step-dad. He once said "tsena skolo, I'll take care of everything. O Ska stress" & today I'm a PhD Holder b/c of him & my mom."

@buciesiwe8 said:

"To my late husband who added my daughter who is not his as his beneficiary now the state pays for her education"

@Glambition Beautique wrote:

"Just me crying for strangers again on this app . ❤️"

@ BEE commented:

"My stepdad who took me gave an opportunity to attend great schools and be able to say i have a father I'm 23 he still buys me Christmas clothes ❤️"

@olandoba 3555 shared:

"God bless him not all men support kids who are not theirs @Olando GH."

@user6715747630746 said:

"You are blessed to have him, my stepdad hated me shame."

Daughter pays tribute to stepdad

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who paid tribute to her stepdad, who sacrificed a lot for her.

A TikTokker, @luemulaudzi, had a great stepdad who accepted her and her mother. The man sacrificed a lot for them. Sadly, he passed away. She thanked him for his sacrifices and wished that he was still alive. Netizens were touched.

