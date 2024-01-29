A graduate took to TikTok to convey gratitude to his sister, who used her child support grant to help with his education,

The sweet video gained momentum as people joined the guy in recognising his sister's years of sacrifice

People not only commended the sister's generosity but also encouraged the graduate to remember his sister when he succeeds

A graduate gave his supportive sister a shoutout on TikTok. Image: @abongileb98

Source: TikTok

A recent graduate is shining a light on his sister's unwavering support during his academic journey.

SA man gives his sister a shoutout

The man revealed that his sister used her SASSA child support grant, intended for her child, to help him with his studies.

The emotional reflection in the video is a testament to the sacrifices she made for his education.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

TikTok tribute and appreciation

The TikTok video posted by @abongileb98 has become a sensation, drawing thousands of views and hundreds of comments. People were amazed by the sister's selflessness and prioritising her little brother.

Watch the video below:

Paying it forward proposal

Not only are viewers touched by the sister's act of generosity, but some also suggest that the graduate should pay it forward.

Recommendations include supporting his sister's child with tertiary fees in future.

@neoncMohale said:

"Then comes a lady into his life who doesn't want him to take care of his sister after this mara life."

@revelationtlhogis stated:

"When the time comes for you to take her child to varsity please be there."

@teacher_idhil_farah commented:

"I love these appreciation videos. The fact that you mention what she did for you to the world means you have her back for life. Love lives here."

@kelebonekgamanyane shared:

"I sacrificed a lot for my brother but today he says he can't help with anything."

@Masilo63r asked:

"Our sisters always do that. How do we thank them?"

@robinhood7710 mentioned:

"If the kids did not suffer because of that then good for you my brother."

@godiK82 wrote:

"Siyabonga ku sisi. May our God help you not to forget the love she has for you. Stay blessed."

@graceprincessnyenye added:

"I love your sister. Take care of her she's your real family. When they say blood is thicker than water they mean this."

Woman furnishes shack with SASSA grant

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman's Facebook post about the remarkable transformation of her humble shack showcases the power of resilience and hard work.

The woman shares pictures of her challenging journey, emphasising the difficulties she faced while surviving through hairdressing and relying on social assistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News