A TikTok video of a South African father teaching his daughter how to drive has gone viral

Peeps were amazed by his patience; however, some experts advise against parents teaching their own kids how to operate a vehicle

Briefly News spoke to a driving teacher who provided insight on how parents can teach their children correctly and pass their first test

Learning to drive is an exciting time for any young adult. Still, it can also be nerve-racking and challenging at first, which was the case for a young lady who left Mzansi in awe with her video that showcases a local dad teaching his daughter how to drive.

A father teaches his daughter how to drive in a TikTok video and expert shared insight. Image: @Enhlezondii

Source: UGC

Dad teaches daughter how to drive

@Enhlezondii shared a heartwarming clip on TikTok of her dad teaching her how to drive. In the video, the young woman is seen at the steering wheel while her dad dictates to her as she goes on the road.

Unlike many parents, peeps were impressed by the father's gentleness towards his daughter. However, as cute as the video looks, it can sometimes be a disadvantage for a parent to teach their kids how to drive.

We all know how challenging it can be to learn to drive, and according to recent data, one in five young drivers do not pass the K53 Driving Licence Test on their first try.

Learner drivers asking for assistance from their parents or other family members is one of the leading causes of this. Many young drivers receive incorrect guidelines, even though these classes may be free.

Watch the video below:

Driving teacher gives insight on how to teach your child correctly

Briefly News spoke to Mikhail Martin Kleinsmidt from Mikhail Driving Academy, who advised parents who want to teach their kids the following:

"Parents, educate yourself on what the K53 looks like today. Because parents passed their test about 50 years ago, the way the K53 looked back then and now are two completely different things. So familiarise yourself with what the K53 should look like and implement that when teaching your child in a safe and secure environment."

He added that parents who want to teach their children how to drive should provide them with safe lessons.

"They should use a quiet space and tutorials on reputable sites such as Mikhail Driving Academy. We have a YouTube channel where we post videos, which helps the students to familiarise themselves with procedures and sequences of what it should look like. Then introduce your child to the basic instructional of the vehicle."

SA reacts to the video

Kari said:

"So your dad decided to open his own driving school."

Gr asked why she was so close to the wheel saying:

"Why are you so close to steering wheel?"

Mnary Nhlapo poked fun at her self adding:

"My husband would teach me like this when he is happy otherwise . Ausi wee you can't go to fastlane and relax."

Sihlobile Majola149b commented saying:

"My dad used to randomly shout “ BLIND SPOT” , Lapho I’m not even changing the lane Yoh."

Thobeka Masondo gushed over her day saying:

"My dad in a nutshell . Patient!!"

Vanny_Nessa simply said:

"You’re blessed."

