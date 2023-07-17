Young woman shows off her manual car driving skills on TikTok, thanking dad for teaching her

TikTok user @iminathi.dondolo shared a video of herself driving a fancy orange Ford Ranger

Fellow manual car-driving women clapped as they know the independence it gives you

Independence is all that a dad could want for their daughter. This young woman was blessed enough to have a father who taught her how to drive a manual car, and she’s rocking it.

This beautiful babe shared a video of herself driving a fancy orange Ford Ranger. Image: TikTok / @iminathi.dondolo

Source: TikTok

While it is more normal in Mzansi to drive a manual car, in many parts of the world, being able to drive a manual car is not very common.

Gorgeous young lady shows off the skills her daddy taught her

TikTok user @iminathi.dondolo shared a video of herself driving a fancy orange Ford Ranger with gears. She gave all the credit to her father, who made sure his baby girl could drive any type of car.

Take a look at this independent babe doing her thing:

Mzansi claps for independent woman representing boss babes

Yes, this is the content we like to see. While her pull-off was a little fast, people still loved the confidence.

Read some of the comments:

user88813369231841 said:

“The way it bumped scared me!”

user19667448660254 clapped:

“This is a flex, I'm glad I can drive one too.”

phumeza_signoria admitted:

“To us who hate stress and don't care if people say we can't drive… automatic all the way.”

Mfana ka Mufasa laughed:

“Not the clutch being disobedient”

