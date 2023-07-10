The VW's self-parking feature impressed netizens so much they wondered if their cars had it

A stunning woman shared her experience with the mechanism as her whip parked itself

She advocated for the feature and encouraged owners to visit their dealerships for advice

A woman was so excited that her car parks itself that she had to tell her followers. Image: @mbalsmabuza

Source: TikTok

A woman's car did the things when it parked itself, and she couldn't help but show love for her set of wheels.

The beautiful woman instantly became an ambassador for self-parking on TikTok after people flooded her with how-to questions.

Woman's self-parking VW video goes viral on TikTok

@mbalsmabuza's video got 59.2K views and over 1500 likes.

Her caption expressed how she loves her car, and the video shows her activating the self-parking mode.

Specific vehicles have a mechanism that parks the car independently, and an innovation recently introduced to vehicles.

It reduces the stress of parking alone as it manoeuvres the car on your behalf.

Watch the video here:

Netizens React to Woman's self-parking car Video

TikTokkers remarked on her bravery and quizzed her on how she could activate it for her Volkswagen car.

User3724294509243 pointed out that she felt like the car would bump into something.

"I have a 2022 Polo GTI and tried doing this a few times. I felt like koloi yo thula."

Leratozulu08 was not even aware of this function.

"I'm driving the same car but didn't know about this."

Ms_Rox said that she's too chicken to try it out.

"I need to go back to VW for my tutorial."

Bryan Sumione wondered how manual cars could activate this function.

"My model is the TSI Polo 8 manual. I thought it only does this on automatic."

Shanelle asked how to start it.

"I also have the same car."

