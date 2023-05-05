A man driving a Mercedes-AMG E63 showed off the cool technology of his car at a shopping centre in Zimbabwe

Shoppers gathered around the lux car and marvelled while it parked itself without the driver in the car

The video was posted on TikTok and thousands of netizens found the shoppers' reaction amusing

A video of a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG using parking assist went viral. Image: @chibabachibaba1

Source: TikTok

A Mercedes-AMG E63 driver fascinated a group of Zimbabwean citizens with his fancy car. The people took their phones out to record the car which was in self-parking mode.

Mercedes-AMG E63 in self-parking mode gets over 550 000 views on TikTok

The driver jumped out the window to flex the advanced feature of the Mercedes. Onlookers at the shopping centre looked like they were seeing a car park itself for the first time.

The TikTok video posted by @chibabachibaba1 got more than 558 000 views and many posted comments about the shoppers.

TikTok users bantered about the driver with GP number plates flexing on the Zim folks with "ancient technology".

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Zimbabwe shoppers' excitement over Mercedes-Benz

@Gustavo said:

"The whole city watching E63. Mind you it's having RSA registration, I hate poverty."

@hlungwane00 commented:

"So you guys is the first time you see that in your country wow."

@Thabiso_01 asked:

"Ancient technology, others are only seeing it now."

@lucymuranganwa wrote:

"But was coming out thru the window necessary."

@zedianzed posted:

"Wait until they start making them without a steering wheel. Heeee! They will drive you straight to the police station."

@mayaya757 added:

"I don't celebrate this because soon delivery drivers will be unemployed."

@toffolux commented:

"First time Zim is seeing an AMG and GP. "

@VinCharCeilings wrote:

"Shame to Zimbabweans. Lol, this came out long time ago. Someone went to Zim to show them."

@Thozi said:

"Please next time don’t jump out of the window. ‍♀️This is an executive car."

Source: Briefly News