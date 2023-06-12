A young man caused a stir on his TikTok when he flexed his Mercedes-Benz's modern features

The state-of-the-art whip comes with high-tech features, including a self-parking mode that had social media users up in arms

Astonished by the car's modern qualities, people flooded the creator's comments with questions about how it could possibly do that

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The comments section of @siya_gee's TikTok account exploded after flexing his Benz's self-parking feature. Image: Siya_gee

Source: TikTok

A young professional from Gauteng shared a TikTok video flexing a Mercedes-Benz's self-parking feature, which became the most viewed video on his account.

In the video, you can see that his bae was riding shotgun while a third person in the backseat filmed the car's steering wheel rolling itself around, even though both of the driver's hands were absent from the wheel.

TikTok of Benz A-35 using self-parking mode is most viewed video on driver's account

By the end of the 44-second video, the Benz A-35 AMG successfully parked itself while @siya_gee, the driver and creator of the video, calmly watched from behind the steering wheel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

At approximately 130k views, it is the most viewed video on the brother's account.

Watch the Benz video below:

Mzansi reacts to Mercedes-Benz A35 self-parking feature in TikTok video

Some people in the creator's comments section were astonished at how perfectly the self-parking tech works, while others expressed distrust, and preferred to park their car the old-fashioned way for now.

Read the comments below:

. said:

"The trust issues I have don't allow me to do this. I don't like things out of my control."

Angel Nkomo observed:

"This looks scary to me."

Siyabonga, the creator, added:

"First time it was scary won’t lie, but you get used to it."

Noni Vilakazi clapped:

"Yhoooo finally something for us who can't use the rear mirror."

Asenath grudgingly said:

"It takes forever. I don’t have that much patience."

Lorraine joked:

"Lols but I see the right foot ready to step on the foot brake."

Sinethemba Makhanya was not here for it:

"I just showed my grandmother this video uthithe nje unotikoloshe ayikho into enje."

Pebetse mentioned:

"I don't trust it."

KZN woman picks up brand new Mercedes-Benz in a formal evening gown, Mzansi impressed

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Sanele D's TikTok video of her collecting her Benz in an evening gown has been trending.

The KZN beauty looked stunning in a black sequin gown that fit her perfectly, and her husband was also dressed for the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News