Two teachers from Hillcrest Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal went viral after creating a stunning floor-length dress out of Checkers Sixty60 delivery bags

The creative challenge started in their LEAP classes, where learners were designing outfits from Checkers bags

People were blown away by the creativity, with many saying the dress put Hillcrest Primary School on the map

A KZN primary teacher and a Checkers Sixty60 delivery diver. Images: @hillcrestprimaryKZN

Source: Facebook

Two KwaZulu-Natal teachers turned heads at their school after pulling off one of the most creative fashion moments South Africa has seen in a while. Facebook page Saffa Sisterhood, which connects South Africans in the UK and beyond, shared photos on 29 April 2026 saying:

"Can we have a moment for Mrs Byram and Mrs Storm from Hillcrest Primary School for their creativity? Using Checkers bags to create such a gorgeous dress. I'm sure the Checkers Sixty60 driver was pleasantly surprised when he turned up with that delivery!"

KZN teachers use Checkers bags for gorgeous dress

The original post from Hillcrest Primary School showed that the dress was made in just one hour during a LEAP class challenge, where learners were tasked with designing outfits from Checkers bags. Mrs Byram and Mrs Storm decided to join in, and the result was a showstopper.

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The gorgeous dress was made with a full-length pleated skirt made from the brown Checkers Sixty60 paper bags, with the printed side of the bags facing outward on the skirt. The top is made from the plain brown inside of the bags, with a fanned pleated design across the chest area. Blue bows made from the plastic Checkers bags are placed strategically throughout the outfit. This included one on the chest and one on a headband made from the same blue plastic. It's detailed, well-constructed and looks far more polished than anyone would expect from a delivery bag.

To make the moment even more special, the school ordered a Checkers Sixty60 delivery so the driver could hand over the bags in person, and his reaction when he arrived and saw the dress made many smile.

Checkers Sixty60's growing impact in SA

Checkers Sixty60 has become one of South Africa's most loved delivery services, with drivers known for going above and beyond for their customers. The service has created thousands of jobs and continues to expand its reach into more communities nationwide.

View the Facebook photos below:

Mzansi praises the Checkers bag dress

Many loved what they saw and shared their thoughts on the Facebook page's comments section:

@DanielleAlexandriaNaidooDhavanam said:

"That's beautiful and so so creative. Now that is definitely proudly South African ❤️ No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦"

@ChristineTimm wrote:

"Well done to the designer of this unusual recycled dress. Go Sixty60 🎶👗👏👏👏💯"

@DesireHearfield added:

"What a vivid imagination! Well done! Thanks for putting Hillcrest Primary School on the map. I attended this school from grade 1 through std 3. Congratulations!"

@NerinshaManilal joked:

"Cute... Now she needs a ride on that Checkers bike to the ball 🙂"

@LizaSchalkwyk shared:

"We also did a Sixty60 for our school Mr and Miss Junior fashion show."

@DellRiley simply wrote:

"Gorgeous."

A KZN teacher getting a delivery bag from a Checkers Sixty60 driver. Images: @hillcrestprimaryKZN

Source: Facebook

More on Checkers Sixty60

Briefly News recently reported on a Checkers Sixty60 driver's weekly earnings that had South Africans divided.

recently reported on a Checkers Sixty60 driver's weekly earnings that had South Africans divided. Sixty60 drivers collectively raked in millions in tips as the platform grew, but the exact figure behind what they earned in a single period left SA floored.

Shoprite officially named the Sixty60 rider who went viral for rescuing a stranded motorist in Bela-Bela.

Source: Briefly News