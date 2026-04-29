One Person Left Dead After Horrific M7 Crash As Truck Overturns Onto Light Motor Vehicle
KWAZULU-NATAL – One person has been left dead after a horrific collision on the M7 Bluff-bound at the N2 interchange.
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While full details about the accident remain unclear, a video shows a load-carrying truck overturned, coming to rest on top of a light motor vehicle.
Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director Garrith Jamieson also confirmed that another light motor vehicle collided with the truck as well after it overturned. He later clarified that the truck collided with four vehicles before it overturned.
Driver entrapped in the vehicle
According to Jamieson, the driver of the truck was severely entrapped in the vehicle.
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The Ethekwini Fire Department was called out to assist with freeing the man from the wreckage. The driver of the vehicle under the truck was declared deceased.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at all costs as emergency service officials work to clear the scene.
*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za