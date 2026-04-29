KWAZULU-NATAL – One person has been left dead after a horrific collision on the M7 Bluff-bound at the N2 interchange.

One person has been left dead following a horrific accident on the M7. Image: ALS Paramedics

Source: UGC

While full details about the accident remain unclear, a video shows a load-carrying truck overturned, coming to rest on top of a light motor vehicle.

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director Garrith Jamieson also confirmed that another light motor vehicle collided with the truck as well after it overturned. He later clarified that the truck collided with four vehicles before it overturned.

Driver entrapped in the vehicle

According to Jamieson, the driver of the truck was severely entrapped in the vehicle.

The Ethekwini Fire Department was called out to assist with freeing the man from the wreckage. The driver of the vehicle under the truck was declared deceased.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at all costs as emergency service officials work to clear the scene.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Source: Briefly News