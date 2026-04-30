Police in Durban have busted an alleged multi-million rand SMS scam operating from a beachfront hotel, arresting five suspects

The group, made up of three Nigerian men and two local women, allegedly used phones and laptops to send fraudulent messages to victims

All five are expected to appear in court next week on charges including fraud, theft and cybercrime offences

SAPS officer apprehending a suspect. Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have shut down an alleged cellphone scam that was making millions being run from a popular beachfront hotel in Durban.

Three Nigerian men and two South African women have been arrested.

Police operation busts multi-million rand syndicate

Police reports say the suspects were tracked down after a joint operation by several police units, including Crime Intelligence, Commercial Crime Investigations, Durban Central SAPS and the Metro Police Tactical Support Unit.

The group was working from three hotel rooms, which they booked in early April.

From there, they allegedly sent out scam messages to people’s phones, trying to trick them into giving away personal and banking details.

When officers moved in, they seized several cellphones and laptops believed to have been used in the scam.

The five suspects are expected to appear in court next week. They could face charges of fraud, theft and breaking the Cybercrimes Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Journalist Desan Thathiah posted about the bust on his X account:

Police nab fake sim manufacturing ring

In similar news, Gauteng police pounced on a group suspected of operating a fake sim card manufacturing ring, duping unsuspecting victims out of their money. On Friday, the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit raided a house in the affluent suburb of Sandton, north of Johannesburg, and nabbed 43 suspects. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said law enforcement also uncovered multiple computers. He added that two of the group were South Africans, while the rest were undocumented foreigners. The group was scheduled to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

Briefly News articles on SAPS conducting multi-million rand arrests

The South African Police Service. Image: Randell Roskruge

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that authorities confiscated drugs worth R37 million at OR Tambo International Airport. They found 23 kg of narcotics, 10 kg of crystal meth and 13 kgs of fentanyl. According to officials, the drug smugglers were creative. They used models at work to disguise narcotics.

Source: Briefly News