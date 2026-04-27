Gauteng police have arrested eight suspects linked to a Bedfordview business robbery on 26 April 2026

Two SAPS officers stationed at Florida police station were among those arrested

Authorities have condemned the alleged involvement of police members, with all suspects expected to appear in court shortly

Eight suspects were arrested for trying to rob a Bedfordview business. Image:@ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

BEDFORDVIEW - Gauteng police have arrested eight suspects in connection with a business robbery in Bedfordview on Sunday, 26 April 2026, with two serving South African Police Service (SAPS) members among those taken into custody.

The arrests were carried out during a coordinated operation led by the Gauteng Tactical Response Team (TRT), with assistance from Gauteng Traffic Police and private security personnel.

Two police officers among the suspects

Shockingly, authorities confirmed that the two SAPS members are reportedly stationed at Florida police station.

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According to police, all eight suspects are expected to face charges of business robbery and possession of stolen property. They are due to appear in court soon, while investigations into the incident continue.

Gauteng SAPS management has strongly condemned the alleged involvement of police officers in criminal activity, saying such conduct undermines the integrity of the police service and further erodes public trust in law enforcement.

The case is expected to intensify concerns about corruption and possible criminal infiltration within policing structures, particularly as authorities continue efforts to combat trio crimes and organised robberies across Gauteng.

See post of the arrest from journalist Sihle Mavuso's X account:

Hawks arrest 13 police officers

In similar news, police efforts to root out corruption and root out “bad apples” within their ranks have led to the arrest of 13 law enforcement officers in Gauteng over allegations of extortion, corruption and trespassing. The arrests were carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 April 2026, by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit based in Johannesburg. The suspects are facing charges of corruption, extortion and trespassing. Nine of the officers appeared in the Johannesburg court the next day and were remanded in custody.

Two of those arrested are SAPS officers. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images and @ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Article on the arrest of police officers

Briefly News reported that twelve senior police officers were arrested in connection with the Medicare Tshwane District contract. The group of officers, which includes generals, were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026.

reported that twelve senior police officers were arrested in connection with the Medicare Tshwane District contract. The group of officers, which includes generals, were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026. Four Mpumalanga police officers, including a sergeant, have been arrested after allegedly trying to profit from a dagga bust in Carolina. Instead of booking the drugs as evidence, they are accused of diverting some of it and exchanging it for cash at a local dealership.

South Africans celebrated the arrest of 10 Metro Police Officers and South African Police Service officers in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 4 August 2025.

Two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers were arrested after they allegedly demanded a R3,000 bribe from a drunk motorist. This follows a sting operation led by the anti-corruption unit, which resulted in swift arrests and seizure of evidence.

Two South African Police Service officers were arrested over the weekend for drunk driving in KwaZulu-Natal. The two officers were four and six times over the alcohol limit, respectively, and were arrested during a roadblock.

Source: Briefly News