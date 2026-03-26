Four Mpumalanga police officers, including a sergeant, have been arrested after allegedly trying to profit from a dagga bust in Carolina

Instead of booking the drugs as evidence, they are accused of diverting some of it and exchanging it for cash at a local dealership

The officers now face theft, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice charges

Four Mpumalanga police officers, including a sergeant, have been arrested after a dagga bust in Carolina. Images: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA —Four police officers have been arrested and charged with theft, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice in Mpumalanga.

The police, including a sergeant, have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after allegedly trying to cash in on a suspected drug bust.

What happened during the bust?

According to IOL, the group reportedly acted on a tip-off about a vehicle parked at a guesthouse in Carolina, believed to be loaded with dagga. When they searched the white Toyota Fortuner, they reportedly found bags of the drug inside.

But instead of booking the vehicle and its contents into evidence, things took a different turn. According to police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo, the officers allegedly called in a tow truck and diverted some of the dagga to a local second-hand dealership, where it was exchanged for cash.

The scheme didn’t last long. Investigators picked up on what had happened, leading to the arrest of all four officers, aged between 24 and 43 years. They now face charges of theft, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice, and are expected to appear in court on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Provincial commissioner comments on the arrest

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi has strongly criticised the incident, warning that corruption within the ranks will not be tolerated.

“We cannot have criminals within our ranks who hide behind the badge,” he said.

“Those who undermine our efforts to combat crime must be exposed, arrested, and held accountable.”

Cop busted for taking items from street hawkers

In similar news, police in Mpumalanga opened an inquiry after a video circulated on social media allegedly showing a police officer taking items from street hawkers in Nelspruit. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said on Friday, 16 January 2026, that police had taken note of the footage, which was believed to have been recorded in Nelspruit. An inquiry docket has been opened and referred to the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit in Middelburg for further investigation.

Articles on police arrests

Twelve senior police officers have been arrested in connection with the Medicare Tshwane District contract. The group of officers, which includes generals, were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly taken action against the officers implicated in the harrowing kidnapping and assault of Nhlanhla Nkomo, the ex-husband of house singer Bucie. The crooked cops had been dismissed and charged over the ordeal that allegedly occurred on 30 January 2024.

10 Metro Police Officers and South African Police Service officers in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng were arrested on 4 August 2025. The officers who were arrested allegedly raided a shop and did not book the items, including R35,000, that they confiscated.

The SAPS members allegedly sold dagga they retrieved from a drug bust. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News also reported that police in Gqeberha arrested three suspects after rejecting a R19,500 bribe during a vehicle stop on the N2 near the Coega Industrial Area. Reports stated that members of the Crime Combating Unit stopped a white Nissan Magnite travelling from Port Alfred. An inspection allegedly revealed that the licence disc and registration plates did not correspond with the vehicle's description, prompting further checks. According to police, the occupants then attempted to bribe the officers with R19,500 in cash in an effort to avoid arrest.

Source: Briefly News