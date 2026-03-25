Four men linked to follow-home robberies from OR Tambo International Airport were killed in a shootout with SAPS and private security in Yeoville

Police recovered three firearms, cellphones, gloves, and a getaway vehicle at the cordoned-off scene

Authorities say the operation is part of a crackdown on organised “trio crimes” and urge travellers to stay vigilant

Four men linked to robberies were killed in a shootout with SAPS and private security in Yeoville. Images: @newsnoteSA/X and Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

YEOVILLE – Four men linked to follow-home robberies targeting travellers from OR Tambo International Airport died in a gun battle with SAPS officers and private security following a high-speed chase.

The suspects were reportedly tailing a potential victim when spotted, prompting a confrontation near Eckstein and St Peter streets. During the shootout, police recovered three firearms, cellphones, gloves, and a getaway vehicle at the cordoned-off scene.

Authorities said the operation is part of broader efforts to curb organised “trio crimes,” including house robberies and carjackings. Travellers from the airport are urged to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

High-speed chase leads to a fatal shootout

In a related article, a high-speed chase on the N14 has resulted in the death of four suspects wanted for several house robberies. The suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Centurion on Wednesday, 11 September 2025. The suspects were linked with 18 house robberies in the Tshwane South and Johannesburg North suburbs. Reports say members spotted a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car belonging to the suspects. The vehicle was spotted on the R55 in Centurion. When officers attempted to stop it, the men sped off, and a chase ensued.

Articles on police shootings

Two suspects have been killed during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The men, who are believed to be part of a notorious gang, were shot dead by police in Mzomusha on 9 March 2026. According to police, one of the suspects was a notorious criminal who was linked to over 10 murder cases.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal hunted down a group of suspects hours after they allegedly committed a cash-in-transit heist in Verulam on 23 February 2026. The suspects were killed when they allegedly resisted arrest and shot at the police.

Two suspects have been killed following a confrontation with members of the South African Police Service in the Westville area of Durban. The incident, which happened just outside the Pavilion Mall, occurred at approximately 06:30 am on 12 March 2026. It’s reported that the suspects were being chased by police when a shootout occurred.

Police launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled after a shootout with officers that left four people dead in Adams Mission, south of Durban, on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a suspect in Phoenix, Durban, after he allegedly fired at officers during a vehicle pursuit. The firearm found in the suspect’s possession was reportedly linked to a man who had been killed in Inanda in December 2025.

Police recovered three firearms, cellphones, gloves, and a getaway vehicle at the cordoned-off scene. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that SAPS arrested Bellarmine Mugabe, son of ex-Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, after a shooting incident at his home. Reports say a scuffle between the police and the suspects broke out before Mugabe was arrested for allegedly shooting at his gardener.

Mugabe and his co-accused Matonhodze are not only charged with attempted murder, but also firearm-related offences, defeating the ends of justice, and alleged immigration violations. They are behind bars after their attempted murder case was postponed once again.

Source: Briefly News