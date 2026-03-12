A chase between police and three suspects left two of the men dead at a petrol station near the Pavilion Mall in the Westville area

Police apprehended a third occupant, who was uninjured in the shootout, while the other two suspects were declared deceased on the scene

Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the confrontation and the subsequent shootout

Two suspects were killed in a confrontation with police in Westville, Durban. Image: ALS Paramedics

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two suspects have been killed following a confrontation with members of the South African Police Service in the Westville area of Durban.

The incident, which happened just outside the Pavilion Mall, occurred at approximately 06:30 am on 12 March 26. It’s reported that the suspects were being chased by police when a shootout occurred.

A third suspect was arrested by police during the incident as well.

One suspect fell to his death

According to Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on scene and found EMRS, SAPS, and security officials present. Paramedics found one male suspect inside the vehicle, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased on the scene.

A second male suspect allegedly tried to flee from police and jumped over a wall. He reportedly fell to the ground, sustaining fatal injuries in the process, and was also declared deceased. The third occupant of the vehicle was apprehended.

The exact events leading up to the incident are currently unknown but are under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

