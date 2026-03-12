Expert Slams SAPS As 3 Shot and Killed Outside Delft Taxi Rank in Cape Town
- The South African Police Service has opened three cases of murder following a shooting at a taxi rank in the Western Cape
- The shooting took place in the early hours of 12 March 2026 at Delft on the Cape Flats, and two of the victims were declared dead on the scene
- Criminal expert Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni spoke to Briefly News about taxi violence and blamed police inaction for the increase in taxi-related deaths
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
DELFT, WESTERN CAPE— A criminal expert accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of failing to arrest suspects related to taxi violence. He spoke as three people were shot dead at a taxi rank in Delft, Cape Town, on 12 March 2026.
According to the police, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning, at 6:15 am. A Toyota Quantum stopped at the taxi rank and fired shots from within the vehicle. They fled the scene after the shooting, and no arrests were made.
The police were called to the scene, and they arrived to find the bodies of two men, aged 55 and 58, who were declared dead on the scene. The third victim was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
2 taxi-related incidents in 1 week
The death of the three individuals happened a week after two taxi-related incidents rocked the nation. A taxi driver was shot and killed on 4 March 2026 on the Golden Highway in Evaton, Gauteng. A white Polo reportedly approached the taxi driver while he was driving, and the occupants opened fire, shooting the taxi multiple times and killing him.
Two days later, nine taxis were set alight in a taxi rank in Nyanga on the Cape Flats. Nyanga SAPS rushed to the scene after noticing smoke billowing into the sky. They found the taxis burning and alerted firefighters, who extinguished the fire.
Expert weighs in, slams SAPS
Dr Tinyiko Ngoveni, the Chairperson of the University of South Africa’s School of Criminal Justice, spoke to Briefly News about taxi-related murders. He said that the failure to arrest suspects linked to taxi-related incidents serves as a motivational factor for perpetrators to commit crimes.
“This is proof that the current intelligence-led policing is in a high-failure position. The evidence that is surfacing at the Madlanga Commission is very worrisome as it sheds light on sophisticated crimes such as cash-in-transit heists, drug dealings, the killing of whistleblowers, human trafficking, and water mafias, even spreading to areas like Limpopo,” he said.
Ngoveni called for stricter gun control and said the primary driver of taxi-related murders is the sheer volume of illegal firearms in circulation and a deeper systemic failure within the criminal justice value chain, which allows murder-for-hire to remain a viable business model.
SAPS investigates taxi-related shooting
In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAPS’ Taxi Violence Investigations Unit is investigating a shooting incident which left three dead and two injured in Atlantis, Western Cape. The City of Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, offered a reward for information about the incident.
The shooting happened outside the Atlantis Senior Secondary School on 25 February. Hill-Lewis said that it was concerning that many lives were lost to taxi violence.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.
Dr Tinyiku David Ngoveni (Chair of Department of Criminology and Security Science) Dr. Tinyiku David Ngoveni is a Senior Lecturer and Chair of the Criminology & Security Science Department at UNISA's School of Criminal Justice. With vast academic experience, he has contributed to Teaching & Learning, Research, Engaged Scholarship, and Academic Citizenship. His research focuses on a multi-disciplinary approach to safety and security, with notable publications on CPF and SAPS collaboration in crime prevention.