The City of Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, weighed in on a fatal shooting outside the Atlantis Senior Secondary School

The mayor announced that a cash reward was on offer for anyone with information after a learner and a businessman were shot dead

At least three other learners were injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire outside the school on 25 February 2026

Briefly News spoke to the Western Cape police and the Western Cape Education Department about the shooting

WESTERN CAPE – The City of Cape Town is offering a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for a fatal shooting in Atlantis.

Two people were killed, and several others were injured after the shooting on 25 February 2026 outside the Atlantis Senior Secondary School in Palmer Avenue. The shooting claimed the life of a businessman and father, Eugene Titus, as well as that of a Grade 8 learner.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is now appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

R100,000 reward offered for information on murder

Speaking about the murder on Thursday, 26 February 2026, Hill-Lewis stated that the community had been hit by a spate of violence that was related to disputes within the taxi industry. He added that the people of Atlantis should not have to suffer because of the internal fights between people in the taxi industry.

“I have now instructed that the city offers a reward of up to R100,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Anyone who can help should please come forward, and may do so anonymously,” said Hill-Lewis.

The Taxi Violence Investigations Unit is probing the shooting

Western Cape Police Media Liaison Officer, Captain FC Van Wyk, confirmed to Briefly News that the docket will be transferred to the Provincial Detectives: Taxi Violence Investigations Unit for further investigation.

Captain van Wyk also provided more detail on the shooting, saying that when officers arrived at the scene, they found Titus dead inside a white Toyota Quantum taxi outside the school.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back of his body. Police also found a 14-year-old female dead inside the school yard. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.

Captain van Wyk said that according to reports, an unidentified male approached Titus in the taxi and randomly started shooting at him as well as the waiting children in the taxi. Police indicate that they were informed by community members that two other victims were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Education Department reacts to the senseless act of violence

Speaking to Briefly News, Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communication for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), said that three learners were injured, indicating that one was not too serious, while she was still awaiting feedback on the other two.

Hammond also provided more detail about those injured in the shooting, saying that initial reports indicate that several learners were entering a taxi that was transporting them home when the gunman approached the vehicle and opened fire. He was reportedly targeting the driver. The learners inside or entering the taxi at that moment were tragically caught in the gunfire.

“This is a shocking and utterly senseless act of violence that has devastated multiple families and an entire school community. The WCED is providing immediate support to the school, including counselling services for learners and staff.

“A special assembly was held this morning to address learners in a debriefing session with further support from our district psychologists and social workers. Teaching and learning have resumed,” Hammond confirmed.

