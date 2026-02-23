Police are investigating two triple murders which happened in the greater Milnerton area within 48 hours

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward after the shootings rocked the Joe Slovo area and Dunoon

The motives for the shootings are unknown, but the Western Cape province has been plagued by rampant gun violence

Briefly News spoke to a resident of Milnerton who discussed the issue of crime and the police's response to the various incidents

Milnerton SAPS are investigating two triple murders in the area.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The greater Milnerton area has been rocked by two fatal shootings, which have left six people dead in 48 hours.

Police are currently investigating two triple murders and are calling on community members to assist with any information that could lead to arrests. The motive for the fatal shootings is currently under investigation.

Two women were shot dead inside a vehicle

In the first triple murder, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) reported a shooting incident at approximately 10:30 pm on 21 February 2026. The shooting happened at the corner of Omarombo Street and Freedom Way in Joe Slovo, Milnerton.

When officers arrived, they found a silver Toyota Avanza with multiple bullet holes. Inside the vehicle, they found the bodies of two adult females. The body of a 36-year-old male was also found nearby.

All three individuals were declared deceased at the scene.

Police arrived to find two women dead in a vehicle and another man's body not far away.

Source: Getty Images

Trio shot dead outside shack in Dunoon

In the second incident, the Western Cape Serious Violent Crimes Unit is pursuing several leads after another triple murder.

Constable Ndakhe Gwala, from the Western Cape SAPS, confirmed to Briefly News that two men and a woman were shot and killed at Ekuphumleni informal settlement in Dunoon, Milnerton. The shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning, 23 February 2026.

According to reports, the deceased were shot in front of a shack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who later fled the scene. Police have asked that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation please contact the SAPS on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

Milnerton resident discusses crime in the area

Speaking to Briefly News about the situation in the area, a resident who asked to remain anonymous stated that there was only crime in Milnerton because of the areas around it.

“The residents don’t even want to go to the shops because all these dodgy people come from Dunoon, Joe Slovo and Brooklyn, robbing and stabbing people,” the resident said.

Asked about police presence in the area, the resident said that it was virtually non-existent, and people were even stabbed outside the police station without assistance.

“You can’t even call the police because they don’t answer the phone,” the resident claimed.

