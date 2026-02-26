Three suspects have been arrested near Gqeberha for attempting to bribe police officers with R19,500 cash

Gqeberha police found false registration plates on the vehicle of the suspects while they were driving during a routine stop on the N2

The officers immediately reported the matter to their commander and alerted the Hawks

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The occupants attempted to bribe the officers with R19,500 in cash in an effort to avoid arrest. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE, GQEBERHA - The South African Police Service in Gqeberha have arrested three suspects after rejecting a R19,500 bribe during a vehicle stop on the N2 near the Coega Industrial Area.

Bribe officers with R19,500 in cash to avoid arrest

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, at about 19:30, when members of the Crime Combatting Unit stopped a white Nissan Magnite travelling from Port Alfred. Police said the vehicle was intercepted on the N2 close to the Coega Industrial Area after officers became suspicious. An inspection allegedly revealed that the licence disc and registration plates did not correspond with the vehicle's description, prompting further checks. According to police, the occupants then attempted to bribe the officers with R19,500 in cash in an effort to avoid arrest. The officers immediately reported the matter to their commander and alerted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

A 33-year-old man and two women, aged 47 and 54, were arrested on charges of attempted bribery. The Nissan Magnite, which was found to be fitted with false registration plates, was impounded during the investigation. Police said inquiries into the motive behind the use of false plates were continuing. Vuyisile Ncata, the Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, praised the members of the Crime Combatting Unit, noting that their conduct demonstrated professionalism and a commitment to ethical policing. The suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court soon. Police reiterated that corruption and bribery would not be tolerated and that officers were expected to uphold transparency and the rule of law at all times.

A 33-year-old man and two women aged 47 and 54 were arrested on charges of attempted bribery. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Social media users shared their thoughts on the rejected bribe.

@Iketleng72 said:

"Well done police officers. Finally, our police system is getting better."

@CosmicCrackler said:

"It's always good to see that we still have people in the SAPS who wear their uniform with pride and honour!"

@TokolosiSteyn said:

"After the case is finalised, the SAPS can give that money to that policemen as an insentive bonus."

@miy88772 said:

"They should have added the R500 to make it 20k."

@SolomonMathekga said:

"Police are the backbone of the security of the country. Once criminals manage to capture police departments, the country is gone, like other African countries that collapsed."

Gauteng police accused of selling freedom to illegal immigrants for bribes

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that allegations have emerged of Gauteng police releasing illegal immigrants for bribes, prompting a threat assessment by SAPS.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) denied claims of corruption, affirming its commitment to integrity and accountability in policing.

Source: Briefly News