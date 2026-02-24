Allegations have emerged of Gauteng police releasing illegal immigrants for bribes, prompting a threat assessment by SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) denied claims of corruption, affirming its commitment to integrity and accountability in policing

A viral video raised concerns over police misconduct, as SAPS calls for public reporting of corruption

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has launched a threat and risk assessment after social media allegations that officers are releasing illegal immigrants in exchange for bribes.

Alleged bribes range from R500 to R5 000

Claims circulating online alleged that officers at several Gauteng police stations, including Hillbrow and Johannesburg Central, arrest foreign nationals, both documented and undocumented, and release them shortly afterwards for payment. The alleged bribes range from R500 to R5,000. Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee described the allegations as extortion. He said the claims suggest officers are running an illegal cash-for-freedom racket from inside police stations and insisted it must stop. A video that went viral showed a vehicle parked behind a police van and a woman, who is not a police officer, opening the SAPS vehicle and letting people out.

According to The Citizen, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said provincial management viewed the allegations seriously and would not tolerate corruption, extortion, or misconduct. She said all SAPS members are required to act with integrity and professionalism in line with the Constitution, the SAPS Code of Conduct, and applicable laws and policies. Nevhuhulwi said police regularly conduct operations such as Operation Shanela, during which large numbers of illegal immigrants are arrested in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, which verifies immigration status. She said the circulating image does not provide sufficient contextual or factual evidence to substantiate unlawful conduct.

Police urged the public to report any corruption or extortion involving SAPS members and said accurate information is essential for effective investigations. The Johannesburg district office has tasked the crime intelligence unit with conducting a threat and risk assessment. Nevhuhulwi said SAPS remains committed to transparency, accountability, and decisive action against corruption, warning that such conduct undermines public trust and effective policing.

South Africans weigh in

Social media shared their thoughts about the allegations.

@msmonakhisi said:

"The things that are happening in this country are depressing."

@mamolelemohale said:

"This was well arranged with the police officials, so that when you see the hazard lights flashing, quickly open the door and release him."

@KhethaD23 said:

"So, the people who are committing a crime are taking the video and posting it on social media? What is going on?"

@ianosworldwide said:

"Can we get the name of the police officer and pressure for action tp be taken against her for negligence?"

@Ola1355625 said:

"She deliberately opens the door for the criminal to escape."

Gauteng committee calls for action as 97 SAPS officers implicated in sexual violence

Briefly News also reported that the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee uncovered that 97 SAPS members have been implicated in sexual violence allegations nationwide.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) members' actions are deemed a betrayal of public trust as calls for accountability intensify.

