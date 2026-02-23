211 motorists were arrested for drunk driving in Johannesburg within a week, from 16 to 22 February 2026

JMPD conducted targeted enforcement to curb traffic violations and enhance road safety across high-risk areas

Chief Patrick Jaca reinforced the zero-tolerance policy on DUI, urging responsible behaviour among motorists

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested 211 motorists for driving under the influence. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested 211 motorists for driving under the influence (DUI) between Monday, 16 February 2026, and Sunday, 22 February 2026.

211 Arrested for DUI in Johannesburg

The arrests followed strategic roadblocks, roving patrols, and targeted enforcement operations across the City of Johannesburg. Officers focused on high-risk areas and major routes known for traffic violations as part of efforts to curb lawlessness and reduce road fatalities. JMPD maintained high-visibility patrols in all regions during the operation. JMPD leadership described the figures as a serious concern. The department said each of the 211 arrests reflected a motorist who chose personal convenience over the safety of other road users.

Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca said driving under the influence is not a "mistake" but a deliberate act of negligence that endangers residents and visitors. He said the department's zero-tolerance approach remains in force, adding that every arrest prevents a potential tragedy. He confirmed that JMPD will continue deploying resources around the clock to keep roads safe. The department urged motorists to take personal responsibility, designate sober drivers, or use e-hailing services, taxis, or public transport when consuming alcohol. JMPD warned there will be no leniency for offenders and said anyone who drinks and drives will be arrested.

Officers focused on high-risk areas and major routes known for traffic violations as part of efforts to curb lawlessness and reduce road fatalities. Image: Zinyange Auntony / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

