A Mzansi scholar transport driver was filmed and confronted for allegedly driving while intoxicated with learners on board

The confrontation sparked discussions about accountability, road safety, and stricter monitoring of school transport

South Africans praised the man who stood up and emphasised the importance of protecting student passengers

A shocking encounter on the road reminded everyone that safety comes first, and one brave citizen’s action ignited a national conversation.

The visual on the right was from the moment a citizen was confronting the driver. Image: thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

Shocking footage showed a taxi driver allegedly driving while intoxicated with student passengers on board. The video was posted on Instagram on 19 February 2026 by a concerned citizen. The man who filmed the clip confronted the driver, who claimed he would go rest. Many viewers, however, criticised him for putting children at risk. Social media users said authorities should intervene immediately.

The incident raised concerns about learner safety during transportation. Public transport is a lifeline for students, but driver responsibility is critical. Alleged intoxication, even for a short period, can endanger lives. Many suggested stricter monitoring and reporting procedures for taxi operators.

Safety concerns spark outrage

Comments online were overwhelmingly critical. Users called for the driver’s license to be suspended. Some shared personal stories of unsafe transport experiences. Others discussed the role of authorities in ensuring student safety. The post sparked wider conversations about road safety in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Not long ago, a tragic scholar transport accident shook the Vaal community. The collision happened on Monday morning, 19 January 2026, during the school run at around 06:50 to 07:00 AM. It occurred on the R553 Golden Highway, also known locally as Fred Droste Road, near Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng. The timing made the incident even more heartbreaking, coming just days after the 2026 academic year had begun. Families, schools, and local authorities were left reeling as news of the crash spread across the region.

The picture on the left showed the taxi that was being driven by the intoxicated driver. Image: thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Here’s what netizens said

Linz_the_legend wrote:

“Should’ve taken his keys and called law enforcement.”

Jstrydom.js77 wrote:

“Why doesn't this say police are investigating, like the one where the children are being hit?”

Carnegie_aiden wrote:

“Anyone surprised? Police could have pulled him over, and we would have got away with it. 😍”

Sdaniels75 wrote:

“Show us content that will actually surprise or shock us.”

Tasneemwatkins5 wrote:

“And you let him drive away?”

Southwest_greens wrote:

“Shocking? You mean normal… Come on, you cannot show us one taxi that is legal or legally operates or that hasn’t transgressed laws of the road.”

Bezayd wrote:

“Step by step, the children will be safer if videos like this keep exposing these animals. 🙏🏼”

Msdupels2024 wrote:

“How is this shocking? You get people who think the world of taxis… Until innocent children and adults die in their death traps! They run the ‘law’, and it’s with blind eyes. 👁️ From the government.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about taxi drivers

A video of a taxi driving on the wrong side of the road outraged South Africans online, sparking concerns about road safety.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested a taxi driver for driving under the influence of alcohol, sparking reactions.

A taxi driver is now facing a murder charge after running over a runner during the Soweto Marathon, one of South Africa’s largest and most popular races.

Source: Briefly News