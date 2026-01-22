A video of a taxi driving on the wrong side of the road outraged South Africans online

Netizens called for stricter law enforcement and accountability for reckless taxi drivers

The incident reignited road safety concerns following a recent fatal scholar transport crash

A video capturing a taxi driver engaging in reckless driving has triggered widespread outrage among South Africans on social media.

A taxi video sparked mixed reactions as South Africans condemned the driver’s reckless road behaviour. Image: Thefeedcpt/Instagram and Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The clip, shared on Instagram on 21 January 2026 by social media user Thefeedcpt, showcased the taxi driver overtaking other vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding collisions with oncoming traffic.

In the video, a truck can be seen directly in front of the taxi in Cape Town. The reckless act prompted immediate criticism online, with many expressing concerns about road safety and the lack of consequences for such behaviour.

The Instagram caption accompanying the video read:

"When will tougher enforcement and real consequences follow?"

Many South Africans echoed this sentiment in the comments, highlighting the need for stricter traffic laws and better monitoring of public transport drivers.

Social media users described the driver’s actions as life-threatening and completely irresponsible, with several calling for immediate intervention from traffic authorities. Some commenters also shared personal experiences of near-accidents caused by reckless taxi drivers, pointing to a broader pattern of dangerous driving practices that have plagued roads across the country.

The video has reignited discussions around road safety, law enforcement, and accountability for public transport operators in South Africa. Authorities have yet to respond publicly to the incident, but citizens are urging stricter penalties for drivers who put lives at risk.

This incident occurred just days after a crash on 19 January 2026, when a scholar transport vehicle, a Toyota Quantum, collided with a truck on the Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark, resulting in the deaths of 12 children, with several others left in critical condition and one survivor. The 22-year-old driver has since been charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

A viral video showed a taxi driver driving on the wrong side of the road, sparking outrage across South Africa. Image: Thefeedcpt

Source: TikTok

SA calls out the taxi driver’s reckless driving

The online community of South Africa flooded the comments section with outrage over the taxi driver’s reckless driving, saying:

Natebarris said:

"All taxies. Enforce stricter laws to stop accidents like that one that killed all those innocent school children. None of this should be happening 💔."

Samkelwe added:

"As long as there are officers who want lunch money. There is no point in strict laws. We need to fix the traffic and police department, and then enforce the rules."

Barbs Louw wrote:

"This seems to be happening more often with cars and taxis overtaking by going into a turn-only lane."

Kobusinbarrydale commented:

"All traffic law enforcers either sit in the office or sit in their cars doing nothing. Some are watching the speed cameras after setting them up. They are like politicians, collecting their salaries for doing nothing."

Selaxarf stated:

"Two things: 1. Ban all taxis and provide proper transport for the people. 2. Ban KFC to all law enforcement."

Watch the video below:

Other Briefly News stories about the Vaal crash

A video message from a concerned citizen has gone viral, sparking intense emotions and debate about the Vaal taxi crash that claimed the lives of 13 school children.

In a heart-wrenching display of solidarity, Grade 3 learners have paid an emotional tribute to the 12 young victims of the Vaal accident.

A father opened up about losing his daughter, and he described the car accident scene.

Source: Briefly News