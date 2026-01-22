The driver of the minibus taxi involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash faces trial for 14 counts of culpable homicide

Total fatalities now at 14, including two children who succumbed to injuries

Community demands stricter road safety measures in the aftermath of the tragic incident

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the driver involved in the tragic Vaal minibus taxi accident will now face trial for 14 counts of culpable homicide.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Msondo of the Gauteng Police said two more children died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14.

The 22-year-old driver is expected to appear in Vanderbiljpark Magistrate Court this morning, 22 January 2026.

The suspect is charged with 14 counts of murder, one count of operating without a certificate and one count of driving without a valid permit.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and the case will proceed through the criminal justice system as the community continues to mourn the victims.

Driver arrested after Vanderbijlpark crash.

A 22‑year‑old scholar transport driver was arrested after a crash near Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng that killed 12 learners. The crash happened when the minibus taxi he was driving hit a truck on a road in the Vaal. He will appear in Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court and faces 12 counts of culpable homicide and other driving charges. Several learners were also injured and taken to the hospital.

A cyclist who saw the Vaal road crash said the scene was terrible and he cried when he saw injured and dead schoolchildren. The accident happened when a scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck near Vanderbijlpark, killing many learners. The cyclist, identified as Mxolisi Jakozela, said people quickly began arriving at the scene after the collision. He described the experience as extremely emotional and heartbreaking.

The Executive Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sipho Radebe, expressed deep concern after a tragic crash near Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng killed 13 learners and left others injured while they were being transported to school. He offered condolences to the families and said the tragedy highlights broader problems with road safety and scholar transport in South Africa. Radebe urged stronger enforcement of safety rules and better oversight of drivers and vehicles to protect learners. He also noted that drivers under pressure to meet tight schedules may make dangerous choices on busy roads.

Community members in the Vaal gathered at the site of the recent road crash that killed 13 learners to pray, sing and light candles in tribute to the children who died. The gathering, shared widely on TikTok, showed residents and church groups united in grief and support for the victims’ families. Many people across South Africa reacted emotionally to the video, expressing sorrow and praising the local community for its show of unity. Viewers also sent condolences and said they were keeping the families and the community in their thoughts and prayers

Previously, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi asked people to remain calm while the police investigate the crash that killed 13 learners in the Vaal. He spoke at the scene and said the investigation must be allowed to finish before conclusions are made. Lesufi also said there are problems in the unregulated scholar transport sector that need to be fixed. Many South Africans reacted online, with people criticising the driver and calling for changes in transport safety.

