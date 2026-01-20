Global site navigation

Cyclist Describes Harrowing Scene After 12 Pupils Killed in Vaal Crash
South Africa

Cyclist Describes Harrowing Scene After 12 Pupils Killed in Vaal Crash

by  Justin Williams
  • A cyclist who witnessed the horrific accident that claimed the lives of 12 schoolchildren described the tragic scene
  • Preliminary investigations indicate that the minibus driver attempted to overtake a vehicle and failed to see an oncoming truck
  • Parents rushed to the scene after hearing about the accident to see if their children were involved

A probe into the crash has been launched, with investigations moving towards accountability.
One parent said he went to see if it was not his child in the accident. Image: GrootmanBo/X
Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, VANDERBIJLPARK - What started as a normal Monday morning turned into a nightmare for a cyclist who witnessed the crash that claimed the lives of 12 pupils near Vanderbijlpark. The cyclist has described the harrowing scene following the collision.

Taxi driver standing with his hands on his head

The children were travelling to school along a narrow road on Monday, 19 January 2026, when their scholar transport was involved in a crash on a route known for reckless driving. The cyclist, identified as Mxolisi Jakozela, said people quickly began arriving at the scene after the collision.

He said it was distressing to see children lying on the road and added that one pupil, a girl who survived the crash, was standing nearby and crying. The death toll initially stood at 11 but later increased to 12. The driver of the scholar transport survived the crash. Jakozela said he saw the taxi driver standing with his hands on his head after the horrific crash. He described the scene as very painful, and all he could do was to cry.

Driver attempted to overtake a vehicle

Preliminary investigations indicate that the minibus driver attempted to overtake a vehicle and failed to see an oncoming truck, leading to a head-on collision. Parents rushed to the scene after hearing about the accident, with one parent saying he went to check whether his own child, who also uses scholar transport, had been involved.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash, with a focus on accountability. Thirteen cases of culpable homicide have been opened. Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo stated that additional charges may be added as the investigation continues. He said police are expected to obtain statements from eyewitnesses, including the driver of the scholar transport who survived the crash.

The children were on their way to school along a narrow road near Vanderbijlpark
Worried parents, upon learning about the accident, came rushing to the scene. Image: MDNnews/X
Source: Facebook

What you need to know about the crash

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi heartbroken over tragic schoolchildren accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his deep sadness after 12 young pupils from the Vaal were killed in a horrific road accident on their way to school.

The former politician described the loss as part of a painful string of disasters hitting Mzansi lately.

Source: Briefly News

