The 22-year-old driver of the Vaal scholar transport involved in a deadly crash appeared in Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court facing 14 counts of murder

The accident, which occurred on 17 January 2026 between the minibus taxi and a truck on the Golden Highway, claimed the lives of 14 children

Witnesses and first responders have also shared harrowing accounts of the crash

The taxi driver of the scholar transport involved in the horrific Vaal crash appeared before a packed Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, 22 January 2026.

Ayanda Dludla (22) was charged with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of operating a vehicle without a certificate, and one count of driving without a valid permit.

Speaking to Briefly News at court, NPA GP spokesperson Lumka Mahajana said that initially, the charges were culpable homicide. However, upon reviewing the evidence in the docket, the NPA found prima facie evidence to prefer the charge of murder over culpable homicide.

Dludla abandoned his bail application and is expected to return to court on 5 March 2026.

"If he had not abandoned his application, the state was surely going to oppose his release on bail," said Mahajana.

His court appearance comes after a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 14 children. In the early hours of Thursday morning, two more victims succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14. The accident, which occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck, occurred on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026.

Witnesses shared their accounts of the accident

An eyewitness described how the scholar transport minibus taxi overtook several vehicles despite oncoming traffic moments before a head‑on collision with a truck on the Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark, contributing to the fatal crash. Vehicles around the taxi slowed to give it space, but it continued into the opposite lane, leaving little time to avoid impact. The collision killed many schoolchildren and left others injured, with emergency services and authorities responding at the scene. Police have opened culpable homicide cases as investigations continue into driver conduct and the circumstances of the accident.

A cyclist who witnessed the aftermath of the scholar transport crash near Vanderbijlpark described seeing the devastating scene of injured and lifeless children on the roadside, an experience that left him in tears. According to his account, the minibus carrying pupils was involved in a collision with a truck on a busy road while the children were being taken to school. He recounted the emotional impact of the tragedy, including seeing a young girl survivor crying at the scene as others lay motionless. The accident has deeply affected the community and contributed to ongoing calls for improved road safety and accountability in scholar transport services.

Previously, Briefly News reported that a South African paramedic involved in the emergency response to the Vaal scholar transport crash shared an emotional message highlighting the traumatic impact the tragedy has had on first responders and urged the public to include them in prayers alongside the bereaved families. She described how covering the bodies of young children and dealing with distraught parents affects paramedics personally, noting they are human beings with emotional responses, not just professionals. Her comments, shared from inside an ambulance on social media, resonated with many South Africans who agreed that paramedics also need counselling and support after such incidents. The appeal underscores the often‑overlooked toll on emergency personnel who have to manage both the physical and psychological aftermath of such devastating events.

