A paramedic shared an emotional video from inside an ambulance, asking people to remember the first responders from the Vaal crash

She explained that covering small bodies is traumatic for paramedics who are also parents

South Africans thanked her for speaking out, with many agreeing that paramedics need counselling after dealing with traumatic incidents

A young woman in her paramedic uniform on the left and in a purple outfit on the right. Images: @zandilicious1

A paramedic has shared a powerful message asking South Africans to remember the first responders who had to deal with the heartbreaking aftermath of the Vaal scholar transport accident. She shared the clip on her TikTok page @zandilicious1 on 20 January 2026 from inside an ambulance. In the clip, she spoke directly to the camera, explaining the emotional toll that the tragedy had taken on paramedics who rushed to the scene, hoping to save lives.

She started by saying that when people pray for the families who lost their kids in the Vaal accident, they shouldn't forget to include the paramedics. She explained that it's not an easy thing to take a foil and cover not one body, not two, not three, especially when those bodies are small children. She said:

"When you see a kid's lifeless body, you also take it in as a mother and as a father. You forget that you are a paramedic because you are also a human being."

She went on to explain that dealing with covering small bodies and comforting parents who are crying and looking for their children left, right and centre is extremely difficult. She said that being a paramedic is a profession, but being a human being is something you can't take away. Covering a person with a foil is not a normal thing, and yes, it's part of their job, but losing a life that you thought you were rushing to help hits paramedics badly.

She explained that paramedics don't leave the trauma at the scene. They go home and don't forget these scenes, and after one traumatic scene, they're expected to go to another one. She pleaded with people to remember that 90% of the time after such scenes, paramedics are not fine. She ended by asking people not to forget to pray for paramedics.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi thanks the paramedic

South Africans shared their love and support on TikTok user @zandilicious1's clip:

@Itumeleng Pabala wrote:

"Very true, sister, imagine doctors who were delegated to stabilise the ones in a coma, and God decided otherwise. Ae maan, the entire nation is bleeding."

@anisa. said:

"Paramedics suffer a lot. Every day you hope to save lives, but not every day can you save a life💯... Keep up the good work 👍"

@vanessa venter442 commented:

"Paramedic jobs are more heartbreaking. They deal with most of the worst. Salute to you, paramedics❤️""

@🩷💜🩵💚Bronwyn🩷💜🩵💚 stated:

"Our paramedics should also go for counselling. They do and see a lot."

@Nomsa Nkoliswa gushed:

"That's totally true, my sister 💔💔🙆"

What happened in the Vaal accident

According reported on by Briefly News, 12 schoolchildren died when a minibus taxi transporting them to school collided head-on with a truck near Vanderbijlpark on 17 January 2026. Parents rushed to the scene and were met with heartbreaking scenes as they found their children's bodies among the wreckage.

A paramedic sitting in an ambulance. Images: @zandilicious1

More people speaking about the Vaal crash

Briefly News recently reported on Thobeka Majozi sharing her heartfelt response on Instagram, expressing grief over the tragedy and sharing a prayer for the families.

The family of two boys who were killed in the Vaal accident shared how they feel about the scholar transport system.

A young woman shared a heartbreaking tribute video to her little sister, who was killed in the recent Vaal accident.

