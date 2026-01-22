A heartbreaking video surfaced of a young girl who was killed in the Vaal scholar transport accident

The video was recorded in their classroom, showing the girl recording herself and then asking her friend about posting it after she's gone

Mzansi was left emotional and confused about how the young girl seemed to know what was coming, with many asking about the coincidence

A young learner in her classroom on the left and a woman staring outside her window, sad. Images: @really_jus_mno/TikTok and Freepik/Freepik

Source: UGC

A heartbreaking video of a young girl who was killed in the tragic Vaal scholar transport accident has left Mzansi emotional after she made a sad request to her friend. TikToker @really_jus_mno, a student in the Johannesburg area, shared the video on 21 January 2026 with the caption:

"If I only knew it was gonna be this soon."

As was reported on by Briefly News, a tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal left 14 schoolchildren dead. The accident occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026.

A taxi was transporting children to school when it was involved in a head-on collision with a truck near the ArcelorMittal in the area.

What the young girl said in the video?

In the video posted by the young child's friend, you can see the girl who passed away recording herself. It is unclear when the video was recorded. She says a few things that aren't very clear at first, then eventually she speaks a little louder, saying that she wants to tell the people watching that she's pretty.

Then she switches her language from English, telling her friend to post the video after she passes on. At first, her friend denies this, implying she doesn't want to post it in such a situation. Eventually, she agrees, saying she will definitely do it and promises. You can then hear her singing a funeral song in the background while the young girl who passed away continues recording. The video ends with the young girl asking her friend about her shoes.

It was a heartbreaking scene that touched many hearts, with a lot of people asking how the young girl seemed to know that she was about to lose her life.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi emotional over the video

South Africans shared their heartbreaking comments on TikTok user @really_jus_mno's video:

@Queenshirah256 asked:

"What did she say, please?"

@LebohangTshabalala explained:

"'Post this video when I have passed on', and then the friend sang a funeral song💔💔🥺"

@Tshepo wrote:

"Oh no💔💔💔"

@LwandleOcean🌊 asked:

"When did she take this video?🥺🥺🥺"

@HajiraGwaza shared:

"🥺💔💔 Rest easy, baby girl 🕯️🤍😢"

A young pupil recording a clip in her classroom. Images: @really_jus_mno

Source: TikTok

More on the Vaal crash

Source: Briefly News