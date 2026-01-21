South African radio personality Penny Lebyane has responded to the video of the Vaal crash in Vanderbijlpark, where 12 school children were killed

Dash cam footage shows the moment the minibus taxi and the truck came into impact, instantly sending chills down everyone's spine

Lebyane has called the driver reckless and negligent, and called for his immediate arrest, echoing the sentiments of Mzansi

The Vanderbijlpark accident sent shockwaves across Mzansi, and the footage that has since emerged has made people even angrier.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane reacted to the dash cam video from the truck, which showed the recklessness of the driver of the scholar transport.

On Monday morning, 19 January, the minibus taxi crashed into a truck after trying to overtake several cars, instantly killing many of the children on board.

Penny Lebyane calls out 22-year-old driver

On Tuesday, 20 January, footage from the moment the accident occurred circulated online. Reacting to a video posted by @Abramjee, Lebyane said the driver was irresponsible and deserves to be locked up for a long time.

"This driver was very negligent and irresponsible. He must go to jail for the longest time. It's basic knowledge that a driver of a truck takes longer to stop or slow down. He was reckless."

Another radio personality who reacted to the footage was former Kaya 959 star Sol Phenduka, who expressed shock and disappointment.

“The scholar transport driver murdered all those children! What the hell?” he said, and in another post, he said the accident could have been avoided.

The star previously condemned the act of sharing photos of a mother who lost two children in the crash.

"Why are the pictures of a mother who lost her two children being paraded here on this platform. Nxa aaag maan. Leave her alone," she slammed.

Mzansi shared thoughts on the matter:

@ZikhaliBandile reacted:

"This was intentional, according to me. How can you overtake +6 cars, especially on a two-way road? The taxis even tried to open a gap for him, so he could come back to his route, but nah, he continued on the incoming route. He didn't even flick the lights on the truck to make the driver aware of the situation."

@cobusctz responded:

"Murder: Dolus Eventualis. The suspect subjectively foresees the possibility, not necessarily the probability, that his conduct might cause death, and reconciles himself to that possibility, in other words, meaning he persists with the conduct despite that foresight, effectively accepting or being reckless as to whether death occurs. I would change the charge if I were the NPA."

