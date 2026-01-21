Luthuli Dlamini has once again left fans worried about him after a video of him roaming the streets surfaced online

Once again, the beloved actor left the online community questioning his financial situation, with many placing the blame on the film industry

Reactions to the star's video were mixed, with some fans claiming he appeared normal, while others believed he had fallen on hard times

Luthuli Dlamini left fans worried about his well-being. Images: Lindo updates, Briefly - South African News

Source: Facebook

Luthuli Dlamini has left the online community deeply worried about him after a recent video of him surfaced, seeing him roaming the streets.

The Zimbabwean-born actor, best known for his role as Stan Nyathi on Scandal!, was filmed in a now-viral video on 21 January 2026 walking on the side of the road, carrying a Shoprite grocery bag and a bag of Lays chips.

The person behind the camera can be heard calling the actor towards their car and offering him a drink, to which he responds, in his famous British accent:

"You're gonna get into trouble, giving an old man alcohol."

Upon saying his goodbyes and walking away, the people in the background can be heard exclaiming, "That's really him."

The car soon pulls away, capturing the dilapidated environment Dlamini is seen walking through, a scene that left many fans questioning whether the industry veteran has fallen on hard times or if he is simply living a modest life away from the glitz and glamour of the spotlight.

Former ‘Scandal!’ actor Luthuli Dlamini was spotted walking on the side of the road, raising concern among fans who worried he had fallen on hard times. Image: luthulidlamini

Source: Instagram

The sight of the charming star navigating a grimy, unkempt neighbourhood, a far cry from the high-flying characters he portrayed on screen, reignited a fierce debate about the financial security of South African entertainers. Surprisingly, this wouldn't be the first time fans were left worried about the actor.

In December 2024, the star was rumoured to be homeless and living in an abandoned "drug den."

While he eventually addressed the rumours, slamming the false reports of his living situation, the latest video reignited the very speculation he fought so hard to silence.

Watch Luthuli Dlamini's video below.

Social media reacts to Luthuli Dlamini's video

The online community is deeply worried about the beloved actor, with many raising questions about the growing trend of famous South African actors and actresses falling on hard times.

Mmarona28 was shattered:

"One of the best actors in SA. Something has to change in the South African entertainment industry."

LazzK said:

"Eisaan, Luthuli. I hope something comes up soon for him."

LeboMathatho was heartbroken:

"This is not right, this man is such a good actor."

khanyieMcBird wrote:

"This is heartbreaking."

etm811 argued:

"And then you allow your kids to solely pursue acting as a career if greats like Luthuli are struggling with gigs. This thing should be a hobby."

Meanwhile, others argued that Luthuli Dlamini appeared happy and healthy, and looked nothing like what others believe.

Mihlali_Dlova said:

"Taking a walk from the shops and eating a packet of Lays. Looks just about fine to me."

Sibusiso3rd argued:

"He's clean, eating Lays chips that most of us can not afford, and seemingly not under the influence of any substance."

RealFassieKhosa wrote:

"He looks good to me. Just a man taking a walk."

Makhadzi's management shares health update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an update on Limpopo singer Makhadzi's health following her car accident.

The singer was involved in a near-fatal crash over the 2025 festive season, and is said to be slowly regaining her strength.

Source: Briefly News