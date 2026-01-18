Musician and dancer Makhadzi's team has shared an update on her recovery after the car accident in Limpopo over the festive season

The Tshivenda songstress previously thanked her fans on social media for supporting her

Fans of the singer and industry colleagues commented on her social media post to comfort her

Singer Makhadzi's team updates on her health and recovery. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Twitter

Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi's team has given South Africans an update on her recovery following the car accident that took place in Mokopane on 30 December 2025.

The award-winning musician previously made headlines when she shared photos and videos of herself in the hospital after the crash.

The singer's management shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday, 17 January 2026, that she's still recovering at home after the car crash, which occurred the day before New Year's Eve.

"Makhadzi went for a check-up yesterday (Friday, 16 January 2026) in Polokwane and doctors are happy with her recovery process," reads the statement.

The statement also reveals that a case was opened in Mokopane on 31st December 2025, and the artist managed to give her statement on Friday, 16 January 2026.

Makhadzi's team also reveals that she is still unavailable for bookings and thanks her fans for supporting her and will give another update soon.

The multi-award-winning singer previously shared a video of her scars on her Instagram account following the car crash.

South Africans wish the singer a speedy recovery

Social media influencer Dineomoloisane responded:

"My soldier. You are in our prayers. We love you❤️🙌🙏🏾."

Reality TV star and TV presenter_Laconco wrote:

"Hawu bakithi.❤️"

Actress and rapper Anele_zondo said:

"Get better soon queen.❤️‍🩹."

Comedian and actress Celestentuli said:

"Get well soon, my queen! You got this. ❤️❤️ God is with you!

Musician Ladydu_sa replied:

"Lord, we thank you for life. Get well soon, my love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love you."

gciniletee said:

"Get well soon, my love🥹❤️‍🩹."

Adinmasomadina replied:

"Speedy recovery, queen. ❤️‍🩹.Gods shield 🛡️ is on your forever ❤️."

Charlothe_namwandi wrote:

"The hand of the Lord is upon you. You shall be restored to your full healing in Jesus name❤️."

Trevordongo commented:

"I wish you a speedy recovery, queen. God will surely restore every fiber of your being🙏🏽."

Uzcelebz_ reacted:

"Get well soon, Mwana wevhu🙏🙏🙏."

Xolatotomusic said:

"The devil is a loser again. 🙌🏾 We are praying for you, Sisi. May the good Lord protect you and heal you in Jesus name."

Uncle.Vinny responded:

" I am sending more healing and love🫂❤️‍🩹."

Mafikizolo lead singer Nhlanhla Mafu wrote:

"Prayers up, my angel ❤️."

Lisa_mthembu commented:

"Speedy recovery, ntombazane," (my girl).

Makhadzi's management gives an update on her health. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi opens up about pressure to deliver her best

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that singer Makhadzi shared a heartfelt post expressing her fear of disappointing fans while showing deep love for her craft.

The Limpopo-born star’s emotional honesty sparked admiration from fans, who called her one of South Africa’s hardest-working artists.

Her post reminded followers of the heavy expectations entertainers face despite their success.

Source: Briefly News