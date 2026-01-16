Media Personality LootLove Celebrates Her Twins’ 7th Birthday: “2555 Days a Mom”
- South African media personality LootLove recently celebrated her twins' special day
- The Metro FM radio host excitedly announced on her social media page that her daughters turned a year older
- Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions
Just two days after her daughters kick-started their first day at a Primary school, the popular media personality Luthando "LootLove" Shosha excitedly shared on social media that her twins marked another year around the sun.
On Friday, 16 January 2026, the Metro FM radio host and Sizwe Alakine's baby mama revealed on her Instagram page that her daughters were celebrating their 7th birthday.
Shosha posted several stunning pictures of her children while growing up and paired them with a heartfelt birthday message.
The post reads:
"They say, “Before 7, the soul is visiting. After 7, it resides.” Happy 7th birthday to my Beams of Light. I love you so much. You’re so confident, fun! Smart, sassy… the most perfect little baby girls. As we walk into this new chapter, may you always remember that: You are allowed to grow at your own pace. You are loved before you try. God is always with you. Our ancestors walk beside you. 2555 days a Mom! Aaaaargh!"
See the post below:
Netizens wished LootLove's kids a happy birthday
Shortly after the star excitedly shared her daughters' special day on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with birthday messages. Here's what they had to say below:
Influencer Kay Yarms said:
"The most beautiful girls."
Actress Natasha Thahane wrote:
"Happy Birthday to my cuties."
mphozamoshiga commented:
"Oh, cuties 😍😍😍. Happiest of birthdays to the mini yous ❤️. Can we please discuss how mommy still looks the same? Like zero change."
Mel Bala stated:
"You are loved before you try 🥹🥹🩷🩷 Happy birthday to your gorgeous girls! Good job, mama!"
siphesihlelosi responded:
"Happy Birthday to the Twins. My very first youngest clients for my decor company. Besties for life."
mawevundla replied:
"Happy Birthday to the sweetest girl’s S&Z 🥳🎉 You are so loved ❤️❤️ Well done Mama - in awe of the amazing mommy you are!"
terryondemand shared:
"Happy birthday to your gorgeous girls! Dope mom you are babe."
tumimohale mentioned:
"Happy Birthday to the cuties. You’re doing such a great job mama bear."
simone_incendiario stated:
"I remember these so well. Happy birthday to your gorgeous girls. What an adventure with your little sidekicks ❤️ sending all the love!"
