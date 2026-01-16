South African celebrities recently celebrated their children's first day back at school

Samkelo Ndlovu, Lungile Thabethe and Lootlove posted heartfelt pictures and videos of their bundle of joys' going to school

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the star's back-to-school content

Mzansi celebs share their children's back-to-school content. Image: samkelondlovu/lungilethabethe/lootlove2

Source: Instagram

The school year has officially begun, and many celebrities couldn't help but share their bundle of joy's first day back in the classroom on Wednesday, 14 January 2026. Briefly News has shared below the stars who posted about their children going back to school.

Samkelo Ndlovu accompany's daughter to school

The popular actress and former Adulting star Samkelo Ndlovu was one of the Mzansi celebrities who decided to share their kids' memorable first day back at school on social media.

Ndlovu, who trended for her new look after dropping off her daughter at school, posted several pictures of them inside and outside her kid's classroom and captioned them:

"Grade 3. May this year stretch you gently, grow you bravely, and meet you with kindness. I’m so proud of the girl you are becoming — and I’ll be right here, cheering you on, holding your hand, standing beside you… always."

See the post below:

Lungile Thabethe celebrates daughter's first day at school

Mzansi popular influencer Lungile Thabethe also excitedly announced on social media that her baby girl she shares with hip hop star DJ Speedsta has started her first day at creche on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

The star shared several videos of the decor they had at their home and a cake they bought to celebrate this huge milestone for her daughter, and paired them with a heartwarming message that reads:

"Lily Class of 2026!!!!! 🎓 I can’t believe how fast time flies. I still remember our very first day together—how you held onto me just as tightly as I held onto you. Today, you begin a journey that will one day be yours to define, and while my mama heart feels every emotion, I am so incredibly proud of you. Your confidence, compassion, and bright light already fill every space you enter. God, protect you always in all ways, my little love. 💕"

See the post below:

Lootlove's twins' first day back at school

Media personality Lootlove also didn't want to leave her fans hanging on social media as she shared her daughters' back-to-school content on her Instagram page.

The Metro FM host and Sizwe Alakine's baby mama posted videos of herself with her bundles of joy getting ready to go to school. Her post garnered over 27K likes.

She captioned the post:

"We’re officially in BIG school! Time sure is flying… PRADA US! S/O to all the rents! Yesterday was super special."

See the content below:

