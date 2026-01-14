Thousands of Gauteng pupils are starting the school year without confirmed placements due to capacity shortages

The Gauteng Education Department stated that about 3,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners remain unplaced in high-pressure areas

The department will make use of temporary placements until new schools are ready by the end of January 2026

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

About 3,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils remain without placements in high-pressure areas. Image: KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - As the 2026 academic year begins today, 14 January 2026, thousands of pupils in Gauteng are starting school without confirmed placements as the provincial education department grapples with persistent capacity shortages.

Starting school without confirmed placements

According to EWN, the Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that about 3,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners in high-pressure areas remain unplaced. The challenge has become an annual feature in the province, driven by rapid population growth and limited space at schools in sought-after districts.

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, parents crowded district education offices across Gauteng, forming long queues in an attempt to secure places for their children. Similar scenes are expected again on Wednesday morning, 14 January, as placement efforts continue.

New schools established to ease congestion

Education MEC Matome Chiloane acknowledged the pressure while speaking on the sidelines of a matric results celebration on Tuesday, 13 January. He said the department would continue working for the next 10 days to secure placements, but warned that learners still without schools after that period would have to be accommodated temporarily.

Chiloane said schools in high-demand areas have reached full capacity and can no longer take additional learners without compromising the system. He said temporary placements would be used while new schools are established to ease congestion. According to the MEC, the department expects the newly built schools to be ready by the end of January, which should allow for permanent placements for affected pupils.

Almost annually, the Gauteng Department of Education struggles to place pupils due to the high demand in certain areas. Image: POWER987News/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the capacity shortages.

Lebotha Kgobe Lups said:

"Hence, parents should reconsider taking their children from their province to come to school here in Gauteng, as we can see that we are overloading the department, while in our province, most schools are empty. Then you must place a child from Katlehong to Randfountain and see how they will feel, because that's where the space is."

Albina Bambo said:

"There are unoccupied schools in the location, with some being turned into residential areas, and the government is well aware of such."

South Africa Ask said:

"Build more schools."

Simphiwe CoolRuler Gqada said:

"Simple question, do you know any province overloaded like Matome Chiloane's department of education in Gauteng?"

5,464 Pupils yet to be placed as Gauteng 2026 admissions process continues

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has reported that 5,464 learners are still awaiting placement in the 2026 online admissions.

Chiloane indicated that the figure demonstrates continued progress in placing learners across Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News