Thousands of parents across South Africa, particularly in Gauteng, are struggling to secure school placements for their children days after the school year began

Many are being turned away or told to wait as districts work to manage limited capacity

Officials say they are negotiating with schools to increase space, but parents’ frustration continues to grow

Parents are frustrated as thousands of children face school placement delays. Image: @RhuNdimande/X

Days after the school year began on 14 January 2026, some parents across South Africa are still waiting for their children to be placed in schools, with Gauteng Province emerging as a hot spot for delays. Many parents are left at home with children unable to start classes, while others brave long queues at schools, hoping to secure a spot.

Parents in Gauteng have reported being turned away or told to wait an additional 10 days for placement. Speaking to SABC News on 15 January 2026, Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona explained that admissions are managed by the districts, not individual schools, which limits schools’ ability to handle placement directly.

“The system is functioning very well, and we will continue with it. We will enhance it year in, year out, and we will increase capacity, which is where our challenge lies,” Mabona said.

When asked about officials claiming there is no space for children, even for those who applied online, Mabona said negotiations are underway with schools to increase capacity.

“We are going to assist all parents. It might not be today, but we have plans to talk with principals and make sure every child is accommodated,” he added.

Tensions erupt at Durban school

Frustrations over school placements boiled over on 15 January 2026 at Addington Primary School in Durban. An anti-immigration group, March and March, protested outside the school, claiming foreign pupils were taking the place of South African children.

In response, a group of South African and immigrant parents picketed together to defend all children’s right to education. The school locked its gates to ensure safety amid the clashing demonstrations, highlighting the tension surrounding the placement crisis.

Social Media voices frustration

The placement delays have also sparked widespread debate on social media:

@LeshNkoana said:

“Why is government not building enough schools? They know we have a crisis on our hands, and the only solution is more schools. Immigrants who are here legally should be accommodated too.”

@tworking080 asked:

“What happened to online registrations?”

@mr_guluva commented:

“Where should a South African child go if they can’t attend their local school?”

@MartinMafora stated:

“Our country is a mess. Politicians messed up.”

@KaaakMan said:

“How do you shut down and go on your December break without knowing where your child will be?”

Thousands of children are still not placed in schools. Image: Human Sciences Research Council website

