A group of unemployed, fully qualified teachers has begun camping outside the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education offices, demanding placement in schools

The teachers, some of whom have been without work for nearly a decade, vowed to remain outside until the department addresses their concerns

The protest has sparked public debate about teacher shortages, alleged hiring corruption, and the broader youth unemployment crisis in the province

Unemployed teachers protested outside the KZN Education offices. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG– A group of unemployed, fully qualified teachers has begun camping outside the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education offices on Burger Street on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

According to The Witness, the group is made up of graduates from districts across the province demanding placement in schools they say are struggling with staff shortages.Many have been without permanent employment for years despite holding the necessary qualifications.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Some of us have been unemployed for almost 10 years,” one teacher said.

Unemployed teachers camp outside KZN Education offices

The sit-in began on Monday, with teachers vowing to remain outside the offices until the department addresses their concerns. They staged a similar protest last year. Phindile Madondo said they chose this timing because the school year has just started.

“Schools are opening, yet qualified teachers are sitting at home,” she said.

Vamisile Bhengu added that the group intends to stay for the week.

“We will stay here until they attend to us. If they don’t, we will be forced to take to the streets. The children need us. Classes are overcrowded, and that alone shows there is a dire shortage of teachers,” she said.

Some teachers also raised concerns about alleged bribes, claiming that securing placements can cost up to R30,000.

Response from the Department of Education

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said teachers are employed on a needs-based system and only when vacancies arise.

“Some of the educators who camped here last year were employed as and when they met the requirements that matched vacancies at specific schools,” he said.

Mahlambi stressed that camping outside offices would not allow applicants to “jump the queue” and described the sit-in as an unsustainable approach.

“The head of department has written to schools and instructed them to fast-track the filling of vacancies,” he added, noting that more than 1,000 teachers and support staff were employed last year.

Social media weighs in.

Social media users responded to a video of the group camped outside the education officers ' offices, noting that the government has a lot of work to do to address the unemployment in SA.

@nombshab said:

"Government must build more schools."

@GodPenuel advised:

"They must set up cottage schools and tutoring centres."

@DelaKufaPatriot commented:

"The Department must remove foreign teachers and place South Africans. Teaching is not a critical skill requiring importance."

@RealMadamCoco said:

"Unemployment rate is ridiculous."

@VuyisileMavesta stated:

"Gwede Mantashe said South Africans are lazy and there are a lot of jobs in SA. Here are the people, please assist them."

Mantashe's comments spark controversy.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe drew criticism after urging South Africans to actively seek jobs instead of waiting for the government. He said unemployment cannot be solved by expecting the state to deliver work, but by encouraging people to apply and follow up on opportunities themselves. Critics argued his remarks were insensitive, pointing out that structural economic issues—not individual effort—prevent many from finding work. Mantashe later clarified he did not call anyone “lazy,” but social media users largely rejected his explanation, keeping the debate over government responsibility alive.

Youth protest against the high rate of unemployment in SA. Image: Aris Messinis/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

More Briefly articles on unemployment

Briefly News previously reported on a South African graduate who shared the harsh reality of unemployment, revealing that despite graduating twice, she is still without work. In a viral TikTok video, she spoke about the frustration and emotional toll of watching peers find jobs while she remains stuck at home. Supported by her family but facing repeated rejections, she emphasised the struggle many young people experience in the country’s tough job market.

In a related story, another woman shared her struggle to find work despite holding six qualifications, including a diploma and multiple certificates. Many social media users advised her to start a small business, be patient, or apply with fewer qualifications to avoid being considered overqualified, sparking discussion about the value of entrepreneurship in a tight job market.

Source: Briefly News