50 Former Limpopo pupils are challenging their withheld exam results over alleged cheating in court

Section27 claimed that no evidence of cheating had been presented by the Limpopo Department of Education

The organisation said that the allegations have severely impacted learners' education and employment prospects

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The allegation against the learners is based solely on the similarity of their examination answers. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - As the 2025 matric class receives its results, 50 former Limpopo pupils whose 2024 examination outcomes were withheld over alleged cheating are preparing to challenge the decision in court.

50 Limpopo pupils challenge decision in court

According to IOL, the group, represented by public interest law centre Section27, has launched a judicial review application in the Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane on behalf of the former Baphutheng Senior Secondary School learners. The application challenges findings that they were guilty of “group copying” during the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Acting Head of Department’s decisions, later confirmed by the Limpopo MEC for Education, concerned Business Studies Paper 1 and Economics Paper 2. The 50 learners’ results have been withheld for over a year, delaying their access to further education and employment opportunities.

No irregularities were observed

Section27 said the allegations were based solely on similarities in the learners’ examination answers. According to the organisation, the Limpopo Department of Education did not provide evidence of cheating, possession of unauthorised material, or communication between learners during the examinations. Invigilators reportedly confirmed that no irregularities were observed at any stage of the exam process.

The organisation argued that the similarities in responses were a predictable outcome of the teaching methods used at the school. It said Baphutheng Senior Secondary School was under-resourced and lacked textbooks, a library and adequate learning support materials, which led educators to adopt alternative teaching approaches.

Section27 explained that the learners had been taught using structured oral lessons, group recitation, and subject-specific songs to aid memorisation of key concepts and essay structures. The NGO noted that these practices were applied openly throughout the academic year and were corroborated by both educators and the school’s former principal.

The learners’ results have been withheld for more than a year. TheTruthPander/X

Source: Getty Images

Answers were similar but not identical

According to Section27, learners regularly practised together in classrooms and on school grounds as part of their preparation, which explains why examination answers were similar but not identical. The organisation further said the appeal process failed to address these explanations and merely endorsed the original findings without engaging with the substance of the learners’ case.

Section27 said the consequences for the learners have been severe, noting that the withholding of results has excluded them from further study and employment opportunities. It added that university application cycles had passed, job prospects had been lost, and the stigma of being labelled as cheaters had followed the learners in their communities, with significant emotional and psychological effects. The court will be asked to order the Limpopo Department of Education to release the withheld results.

Department of Education confirms matric results will appear in newspapers

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that the matric results will still be published in newspapers despite ongoing legal challenges.

The Information Regulator (IR) continues to oppose the move, noting that publication should not proceed while its appeal is still pending.

Source: Briefly News