The Public Protector has released her report on an investigation into Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson

The minister was under investigation by the Public Protector following a complaint laid by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the Public Protector's findings and Macpherson's response to them

The Public Protector cleared Dean Macpherson of any wrongdoing following a complaint by the EFF. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Public Protector has officially cleared Dean Macpherson of all allegations arising from a complaint by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The EFF laid a complaint against the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, alleging that he breached the Executive Ethics Code by improperly intervening in the affairs of the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The party was unhappy that Macpherson fast-tracked outstanding payments owed by IDT, saying that he minister, acted outside of due process and also acted with malicious intent towards IDT’s senior staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Public Protector finds no breach of ethics code

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, found that Macpherson’s conduct did not breach the Executive Ethics Code.

The investigation also found that the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister complied with Treasury regulations regarding payment to service providers. It also found that he acted within his role as shareholder representative of the IDT, and that there was no evidence of undue influence, abuse of power, bribery, conflict of interest or favouritism.

The complaint against Dean Macpherson was launched by the Economic Freedom Fighters. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Macpherson welcomes the findings

Addressing the Public Protector’s findings, the minister said it vindicates his long-held view that the complaint was part of an orchestrated campaign to intimidate and obstruct his efforts to investigate alleged corruption at the embattled IDT.

“The findings confirm that attempts by the EFF and ActionSA to remove me from office would have undermined ongoing investigations and reforms at the IDT. Accountability will continue without fear or favour,” he said.

South Africans divided by the Public Protector’s findings

While some praised the Public Protector’s findings, others complained that she was shielding Macpherson.

Those who supported Macpherson:

@G_Man2121 said:

“The EFF is doing its best to stop good governance as usual.”

@NBMabote added:

“Great news, Minister. This was nothing but an attempt to stop you from exposing their rot.”

@Pannepovictory stated:

“The EFF and Action SA are just wasting people’s time and money.”

@leona_kleynhans said:

“Well done, Dean. Stay strong and keep up the good work.”

Those who were against Macpherson:

@real_sc9 asked:

“You call that thing a Public Protector?”

@MfanawaMokoena stated:

“We don't have a Public Protector. We have a protector of individuals.”

@FranksonBrian agreed:

“Probably cleared because she can find nothing wrong with any government employee. It's part of her contract to protect the government at all costs.”

@SboneloMvelaseh added:

“The EFF was wasting its time since this country doesn't have a Public Protector.”

Macpherson cancels lease with Vusimuzi Matlala

Briefly News reported that Macpherson announced that the department scrapped its lease with suspected cartel boss, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Macpherson announced that the department's lease agreement for a hospital facility in Tshwane West was being cancelled.

South Africans were horrified at the extent of Matlala's influence, and some wondered how many more tenders he had with the government.

Source: Briefly News