The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants a report into the process to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions to be made public

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority

Social media users weighed in on the DA's plans and Ramaphosa's decision to hire Mothibi, who was not interviewed for the post

DA Wants Public Release of NDPP Panel Report Following Advocate Mothibi’s Appointment, SA Debates

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the report into the process to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority. Advocate Mothibi, who is the current head of the Special Investigating Unit, will replace Shamila Batohi, whose term ends in January 2026.

Ramaphosa made the decision after an advisory panel, which interviewed six candidates for the post, found that none were suitable for the post. Mothibi's appointment sparked criticism, as he was not interview for the post by the panel,

DA wants panel’s report to be made public

The DA has since filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act application, as it hopes to force President Ramaphosa to release the report.

The party’s spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, said that South Africans were entitled to see the NDPP advisory panel report.

She added that it was important to see the report because the president could not exercise such Constitutional powers behind a veil of secrecy.

"This position undermines transparency in a process that was already marred by delays, an ill-equipped panel, and a failure to properly discharge its mandate.

“The National Director of Public Prosecutions is a very important position, and South Africans deserve to know how Ramaphosa arrived at the decision to appoint Mothibi,” she said.

South Africans react to DA’s plan

Social media users weighed in on the DA’s calls for the report to be made public.

Richard Peebles said:

“State capture all over again, but this time the judiciary is the target.”

Samuel Roelof Van Wyk added:

“Another NDPP selection of someone in the ANC bag.”

Sharon Botha asked:

“Why did they have all those interviews if he knew he was not going to appoint any of them. Just a waste of money and time.”

Wily Lewisha stated:

“The DA is lazy. They don't read the Constitution to understand.”

@Thokoza88288017 suggested:

“They could simply threaten him with a motion of no confidence; he will release the report at the speed of light.”

