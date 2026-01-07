The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party questioned the timing of Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi’s appointment as the National Director of Public Prosecutions

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also raised concerns about President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to use his own discretion

The Democratic Alliance's Glynnis Breytenbach expressed concern about the process to appoint the Head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

GAUTENG - Advocate Jan Lekgoa (Andy) Mothibi’s appointment as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has not been welcomed by everyone.

Advocate Mothibi, the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), was appointed to head up the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He will assume office on 1 February 2026, after the current NPA head, Advocate Shamila Batohi, retires. Batohi has been in the post for seven years, but has failed to secure one high-profile conviction during that time.

While Ramaphosa praised the incoming NDPP, the appointment drew concerns from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

What did the MK Party say?

The MK Party stated that it believed Mothibi’s appointment was ‘pre-orchestrated’ and ‘politically deliberate’. The party noted the timing of the appointment, saying it happened after findings he made during his time at the SIU, regarding alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

With the matter now handed over to the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), the MK Party believes Mothibi has been chosen to lead the NPA so that he could shield President Ramaphosa’s nephew, Hangwani Maumela, from possible arrest and prosecution.

EFF also responds to Mothibi’s appointment

The Red Berets also weighed in on the appointment, warning that South Africans were subjected to ‘executive dictatorship’.

The EFF raised concerns that the president exercised his own discretion regardless of recommendations by relevant institutions. The party also noted that the panel, which interviewed the shortlisted candidates, found that none were fit to be an NDPP. Six candidates were interviewed for the post, but none were selected.

Democratic Alliance weighs in on new NDPP

The Democratic Alliance also shared its thoughts about the appointment, congratulating Advocate Mothibi. The party’s Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach did express concern about the process to appoint a new NDPP.

“It comes as no surprise that the panel tasked with finding Shamila Batohi’s replacement was unable to make a recommendation. The panel lacked any form of prosecution experience. It was devoid of criminal justice experts, and its inclusion of disgraced former NPA boss Menzi Simelane showed just how incapable the panel was,” she said.

Breytenbach also raised concerns about Mothibi’s age, noting that Mothibi was 63 and would have very little time in the position before he would have to retire.

She added that it was somewhat concerning that Ramaphosa saw it fit to appoint someone of Mothibi’s age, given the serious issues within the NPA.

