The Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party has filed two complaints against NDPP Shamila Batohi, accusing her of corruption and mishandling violent crime cases

The complaints focus on the 2010 killing of 16-year-old Kwazi Ndlovu, which the party claims was improperly investigated and involved tampered evidence

The MK Party is calling on IDAC and IPID to reopen the case and ensure full accountability for those responsible

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MK Party files a formal complaint against NDPP Shamila Batohi. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/ Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The MK Party lodged complaints against NDPP Shamila Batohi over the 2010 killing of Kwazi Ndlovu

The Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party filed two complaints with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) against National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi on 17 December 2025.

According to MDN News, the party is accusing Batohi of corruption and gross negligence in her handling of violent crimes, particularly the 2010 killing of 16-year-old Kwazi Ndlovu.

What happened in the 2010 case?

Kwazi Ndlovu, aged 16 at the time, was allegedly fatally shot by former Cato Manor “Death Squad” member Warrant Officer Padayachee. The MK Party contends that the case was mishandled and has called on both IDAC and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to reopen the matter and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

MK Party Member of Parliament Des Van Rooyen alleged that evidence in Ndlovu’s case was tampered with, stating:

"Following the shooting, the officer claimed self-defence; however, forensic and ballistic evidence presented under oath contradicted this version, raising serious doubts about the lawfulness of the use of lethal force. Even more shocking are phone records suggesting that a firearm may have been planted at the scene after the shooting to fabricate a self-defence claim."

The MK Party warned that South Africans should not tolerate a justice system in which the killing of children goes unpunished while prosecutorial authority is used to shield perpetrators.

The party further accused Batohi of arrogance and misconduct, citing her abrupt departure from proceedings at the Nkabinde Inquiry without permission.

Batohi refuses to answer questions at the Nkabinde Inquiry

Advocate Shamila Batohi faced criticism for allegedly disrespecting the panel at the Nkabinde Inquiry, which is tasked with determining whether Advocate Andrew Chauke is fit to hold office. Chauke, the director of prosecutions for the South Gauteng Division, was suspended with full pay in July 2025 after Batohi wrote to the president about allegations against him.

During the inquiry, following tough questioning from retired Justice Bess Nkabinde, Batohi did not return to her seat after a lunch break. Upon her eventual return, she stated that she would not answer any further questions from the panel until she obtained legal advice. Tensions escalated when Nkabinde accused Batohi of being disrespectful, a sentiment echoed by many South Africans on social media.

MK Party Des Van Rooyen says the killing of Kwazi Ndlovu must be investigated. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previous controversies involving Advocate Shamila Batohi

Briefly previously reported that Batohi acknowledged the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) accountability for failures in the Timothy Omotoso case. Appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee on 11 November 2025, Batohi agreed that the case had damaged the NPA’s reputation but stressed that the country should not judge the authority’s ability to prosecute gender-based violence cases based on a single matter. She highlighted that prosecutors across the country are successfully securing convictions in sexual offence cases daily. ,

In another incident, Batohi clashed with EFF President Julius Malema during her Ad Hoc Committee testimony on the same day. Her refusal to disclose the name of a corrupt NPA member ,reported to her by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo ,sparked outrage, with Malema demanding that she “pack her bags and leave.” Batohi maintained that IDAC was tasked with investigating the matter but refused to name the individual publicly

Source: Briefly News