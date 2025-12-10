Advocate Andrea Johnson was interviewed for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) post

Johnson was quizzed about a reference on her CV, which came from suspended Ekurhuleni legal executive Kemi Behari

The selection panel also noted that there were numerous objections to Advocate Johnson being shortlisted

GAUTENG – A total of 208 people objected to Advocate Andrea Johnson being appointed as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Johnson, the current Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, was shortlisted for the post of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Johnson, along with Advocates Nicolette Bell, Adrian Mopp, Xolisile Khanyile, Hermione Cronje and Menzi Simelane, is in contention to replace Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Batohi will retire in January 2026, after spending the past seven years in the role. During that time, she has yet to secure a high-profile conviction.

Advocate Johnson questioned about her CV

During her lengthy interview, which was filled with many talking points, the IDAC head was quizzed about her CV. Not only were there differences between her CV and the information she provided on the form each interviewee was asked to fill out, but Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi also took note of one of her references. Suspended Ekurhuleni legal executive Kemi Behari was cited as a reference on her CV, prompting the minister to ask her about it.

Behari was recently placed on precautionary suspension with full remuneration for allegedly failing to take disciplinary action against suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Johnson explained that Behari was a reference on her CV for a long time, and she chose not to remove it after his suspension.

“I chose not to change his reference; otherwise, it looks like I have something to hide. He's been a reference for a long time on my CV,” she explained.

Johnson receives just one recommendation for the post

After facing numerous questions about her experience and qualifications, the selection panel informed Advocate Johnson that it received 209 public comments about her being shortlisted. Only one of those comments was positive, while the other 208 objected to her getting the post. One of the objections was from former Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer, Matshela Koko.

Johnson also quizzed about her husband’s 2007 appointment

Advocate Johnson was also asked again about an incident in 2007, when her husband, Junaid Johnson, applied for a post within the Scorpions. He was given the post, but his appointment became the subject of controversy after it was found that Johnson herself was involved in the recruitment process. She explained that she was part of the team that shortlisted her husband and the other candidates, but recused herself from his interview panel.

She has since admitted that she should have recused herself from the entire process, asking that the panel not judge her based on a mistake she made 17 years ago.

